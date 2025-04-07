Kenny Omega Retains AEW International Championship At Dynasty, Okada Appears For Quick Face Off

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW International Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

Things move along quickly now, as we pass the 11pm hour with the two big title main events still remaining. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to this AEW International Championship three-way title tilt, which many are looking forward to most on tonight's card.

Taz tags back in, Nigel McGuinness tags back out on commentary. Ricochet makes his entrance to some big crowd heat for our next match. He enters the ring as “Speedball” Mike Bailey steps out to a nice pop, before Kenny Omega enters to a big pop from the Philly crowd. They cheer and chant for the champ as he enters the ring, and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Ricochet takes a powder on the outside as Omega and Bailey square off to dueling chants from the crowd.

They lock up as Ricochet watches on, choosing his spot as he goes after Speedball before taking a breather on the outside again. Omega goes after him now, only to be sent crashing against the announce table as Ricochet goes after Speedball. Omega gets back on the apron, sending Ricochet out of the ring before going after Bailey himself for a big cross body off the top turnbuckle. Mike is sent to the corner as Kenny goes to work, but it’s Speedball who gets the upper hand.

Ricochet intervenes, only for Omega to catch him with a cross arm breaker! Ricochet breaks free and escapes through the ropes as Speedball enters, landing a flurry of kicks on the champ. Kenny is sent to the outside as Ricochet tries to get another shot in on Speedball, but to no avail as Bailey fends him off. The action spills to the outside, where Kenny and Mike slap Ricochet on his head. This prompts a “bald” chant as Bailey and Omega go after each other, with Kenny hoisting Speedball on his shoulders toward the barricade before Bailey breaks free.

He climbs up to keep on the attack, but Ricochet intervenes before dropping Mike onto Omega and forcing the champ to crash onto the edge of the barricade. He brings Bailey into the ring to continue the attack, while Omega recovers on the outside. Ricochet goes for a cover only for Speedball to kick out quickly, as the crowd chants “bald forever” to try and get under Ricochet’s skin. Ricochet responds with a chop on Speedball, followed by a pair of backbreakers. He stops Bailey from breaking free, but it’s Omega who intervenes and sends Ricochet to the corner for some chops. Ricochet fights back, catching both Omega and Bailey and forcing them to the outside.

He takes Bailey to the floor on one side, before diving onto Omega to send him into the announce desk. Ricochet starts taunting both men using one of the headsets at the announce desk, and this leads to disaster as Speedball runs at him with a kick. He puts the headset on to apologize to Schiavone before bringing Ricochet back into the ring. All three men are in the ring now, and chaos ensues as each man tries to take both his opponents down for the pin. This ends with Ricochet and Bailey landing a kick on Omega, only for both men to fall to the mat as all three competitors are down.

The ref checks as they slowly get to their feet, with Ricochet being sent out of the ring to allow Bailey and Omega to focus on each other. They trade some hard strikes, until Bailey drops Omega hard with a roundhouse kick. Ricochet jumps on the apron to grab Speedball’s hair, only to be dropped with a thrust kick by Bailey followed by a triangle moonsault, but Omega gets to his feet as well, the crowd giving him the Terminator beat to encourage a big dive from the Best Bout Machine. Ricochet manages to recover, looking for a dive of his own, followed by a springboard moonsault from Speedball.

Bailey and Omega get back in the ring, with Kenny evading Speedball only for Bailey to block Omega. Back drop sends Ricochet onto Omega, and Speedball hits a standing knee drop onto Ricochet. He rolls off as Bailey lands a big roundhouse kick on Omega for the cover, but Ricochet pulls the ref away to break the pin. Speedball turns his attention to Ricochet, sending him out of the ring to lay in some strikes.

Ricochet tries to get back in the ring but is cut off at the apron by Bailey, who looks for a standing knee strike on Ricochet, who rolls out of the way, forcing Speedball to drop his knees onto the hardest part of the ring. Bailey is hurt as the ref checks on him, only for Ricochet to push Speedball into the ref. He enters the ring to go after Omega, setting the champ up on the top turnbuckle for a chop. Mounted punches by Ricochet end with him biting the forehead of Omega…just as Bailey intervenes, setting up for a reverse rana sending Ricochet down to the mat.

Speedball goes after Kenny now, but the champ escapes to hit a snap dragon suplex. He turns his attention to Ricochet, landing a snap dragon suplex on him as well. Bailey gets to the ropes and gets caught with another snap dragon by the champ, heeding the crowd’s call for “one more time” only for Bailey to block it. Speedball grabs Ricochet against the ropes, but this only leads to Omega landing a snap dragon suplex sending both men down hard to a big pop from the crowd. Omega sees his opportunity and hits a V-Trigger on Ricochet and Speedball, sending the latter out of the ring.

Ricochet escapes a One Winged Angel attempt, but Omega catches him for a German suplex instead getting a close two count before Ricochet kicks out. Ricochet hits a big 450 off the top but the pin is broken up. Bailey takes over briefly, but ends up knocked out by Ricochet. Ricochet goes for a shooting star press but lands on the raised knees of Bailey. Bailey has been selling his knee the whole second half of the match.

Bailey shows the Karate Kid crane kick. Ricochet yells "that sh*t don't work!" Taz does the obligatory, "Sweep the leg" line. Bailey lands the crane kick flush and knocks Ricochet silly. He goes for the cover, but Omega hits a V-Trigger to break it up.

Ricochet hits a poisonrana on Omega that bounces Omega's head off the mat. Ricochet cuts Bailey off on the top. Omega stops them both. Omega hits a Super One-Winged Angel on Ricochet. Bailey ends up hung upside down in a tree of woe and unable to do anything as Omega scores the pin for the win to retain in an easy Match of the Year candidate. When the match ends, we hear the coin drop and out comes Kazuchika Okada to a big pop. He stares Omega down in the ring. Omega walks off.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Kenny Omega