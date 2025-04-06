Adam Cole Defeats Danny Garcia, Captures TNT Championship At Dynasty

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNT Championship

Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole

It's time for yet another championship contest, as the pre-match video package airs to set the stage for the TNT Championship showdown between reigning title-holder Daniel Garcia and The Undisputed Kingdom's Adam Cole. When the package wraps up, the challenger makes his way to the ring to a huge crowd reaction.

Daniel Garcia's entrance tune plays next and out comes the reigning, defending champion. He settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Garcia takes the early offensive lead, blasting Cole with some chops and then hitting a running clothesline to Cole in the corner.

Cole heads to the apron for a Panama Sunrise but Garcia evades, taking advantage of the awkward landing by the challenger as he lands some stomps before bringing Cole back in the ring for a basement dropkick. He continues to target the leg as Cole gets back up, only to be sent to the corner by the champion.

Garcia drives his boot into the leg now, weakening Cole even further before locking in the legs and driving Cole’s knees to the mat. Garcia keeps on top of things, only for Cole to fight back to his feet, but Garcia catches him for a neck-breaker. He’s not done, though, as he lands a second, but the third is blocked by Cole, forcing Garcia to try another plan of attack. Cole responds with a backbreaker against the knee, causing some pain for the challenger as Garcia gets back to his feet.

Garcia reverses a Panama Sunrise for a clutch that gets a two count, followed by a lariat for good measure as he sets up for a piledriver. Cole starts fighting out of it, only for the champ to clutch for a spinning Gotch style piledriver for a close nearfall. Garcia gets to his feet, lowering a kneepad to tease a Boom until Cole fights to his feet. They trade strikes until Garcia catches the challenger with a back suplex.

This leads to the two men trading kicks now, until Garcia takes Cole down for a nearfall, only for Cole to counter. Garcia grabs the foot of Cole for an ankle lock as Cole tries to get to the ropes, only for the champ to grapevine the leg, but Adam manages to get a hand on the bottom rope to force the break. Cole escapes the ring for a breather, but Garcia follows close behind to send him into the ring steps. The ref checks on Garcia as Cole sets up for a Panama Sunrise off the steps, driving the champ’s head onto the floor before bringing him back in the ring.

The kneepad goes down for the Boom but Garcia drops to the mat. Cole walks over and gets caught in a cradle by the champ for a nearfall, before Garcia sneaks to the corner for a Panama Sunrise, followed by the Boom on the challenger! Cover by Daniel, but it’s only good for a two count. Garcia is frustrated as he slams the ankle of Cole against the mat before setting up for another piledriver, only for the challenger to break free.

Garcia looks at the turnbuckle before bringing Cole to the corner. He’s looking for a piledriver like he hit on MJF, but Cole manages to stop him before landing some headbutts to send the champ to the mat. Cole connects with a Panama Sunrise, and heads to the opposite corner for another to keep Garcia down. Cole gets back up and connects with the Boom. He immediately follows up with the cover. We have a new TNT Champion....BAY-BAY!

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Adam Cole

On his 17th Anniversary of beginning his Pro Wrestling journey, will Adam Cole leave Philadelphia TNT Champion?



Watch #AEWDynasty RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@AdamColePro | #DanielGarcia pic.twitter.com/oUgFrdYZfT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025