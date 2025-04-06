Bandido Wins ROH Championship At Dynasty After Match Is Restarted

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

ROH World Championship vs. Mask

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido

Now we shift focus to the next match of the evening. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to this title versus mask showdown, with Chris Jericho putting his ROH World Championship on-the-line, and Bandido putting his mask up for grabs.

Bandido makes his way out first to what the commentators call the biggest match of his career. He settles in the squared circle, his music dies down, and then we hear the familiar sounds of Fozzy to bring out the ROH World Champion, "The Nueve" himself. As soon as the bell sounds, Jericho hits his finisher and goes for a quick cover, but Bandido hangs on.

Jericho hits a lionsault and again only gets two. Jericho continues to beat down Bandido, stopping to taunt his mom and sister sitting in the front row, who are shown on-camera. Bandido fights back and hoists Jericho up for his one-armed stalling suplex.

He leads the fans as they count to ten. And again. And again. And again. And again. And again. And again. Literally. Finally, he dumps the bright-purple-faced Jericho on his legendary dome for a huge pop. Jericho fights back and power bombs Bandido from the apron to the floor.

Bandido's family are shown defiantly chanting his name as Jericho stares them down after the vicious power bomb from the apron to the floor. Bandido gets to a count of 20 due to ROH rules. He makes it back in the ring somewhere around 15.

Jericho hits a belly-to-back suplex and does a foot on the chest pin for two. After some more back-and-forth action, Jericho sneaks and uses Floyd the baseball bat to finish off Bandido. He gets the win. Aubrey Edwards talks with Bandido's sister and mother at ringside.

Bandido's family hop the barricade and point out where Jericho hid the bat after using it. The referees talk together with the ring announcer and it is declared that the match must be restarted. The sister and mother scream with joy and jump up and down. Jericho reaches through the ropes and grabs the sister by the hair.

Bandido attacks from behind, hoists Jericho up and finishes him off for the pin fall victory. With the win, Bandido is once again the ROH World Champion. He celebrates with his mother and sister. They head to the Spanish announce table and continue their emotional post-match celebration.

Winner and NEW ROH World Champion: Bandido