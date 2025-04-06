Kyle Fletcher Advances In The Owen Hart Tournament At Dynasty

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Owen Hart Cup

Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher

The pre-match video package airs to set the stage for our next match of the evening, as we head to our third of four Owen Hart Cup tournament tilts scheduled for the show. The package wraps up and out comes Kyle Fletcher, accompanied by Don Callis. Callis joins the gang on special guest commentary.

"Reach for the sky, boy!" is what we hear next, as Mark Briscoe makes his way out as Fletcher's opponent. As he nears the ringside area, Briscoe is splashed on by Fletcher, who hits a big dive through the ropes to get this match off to a hot start. Back in the ring, the bell sounds to officially get things going.

After a hot start, things settle with Fletcher taking the first offensive lead. We see some good back-and-forth action in the first few minutes, and then the action spills out to the floor, where Briscoe begins to pull ahead. Back on the apron, Fletcher hits an insane brainbuster into the ropes.

Back in the ring, Fletcher hits another brainbuster for a close pin attempt. Briscoe takes over again from there, and we see him look for the Jay Driller. Fletcher avoids it. Briscoe lays him out and hits a Froggy Bow for a close two-count. On the floor, he hits another Froggy Bow, however back in the ring, Fletcher hits his finisher for the win to advance in a great match.

Winner and ADVANCING: Kyle Fletcher