"Timeless" Toni Storm Survives Megan Bayne And Retains At Dynasty

AEW Women's World Championship

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

From one championship contest straight into another. The pre-match video package airs to set the stage for our next bout, which features the AEW Women's World Championship on-the-line, as "Timeless" Toni Storm defends against Megan Bayne.

Megan Bayne makes her way out first accompanied by Penelope Ford, as the commentators sing her praises as a dangerous challenger. A special pre-entrance video in the vein of the Rocky movies plays, since they are in Philadelphia. Back in the arena, "Timeless" Toni Storm's theme hits and the crowd explodes.

Out first comes Luther, dressed up as Mickey from the Rocky movies. Behind him, in a boxing robe that says "Timeless" on the back of it, is the champ herself, Toni Storm. The bell sounds and off we go. Fans are doing the sing-chant for Toni Storm's name the way they did Cody Rhodes in every WWE European tour show the past few weeks.

Bayne jumps into an early offensive lead, absolutely dominating Storm early on. Ford continues to make sure of it at ringside, until finally Luther has seen enough. Luther hoists Ford up and walks her to the back and she screams and the fans cheer. Meanwhile, Storm takes over in the ring. She locks Bayne in an STF and cranks back.

Bayne makes it to the ropes to keep the match alive. They head up the ropes backwards and Storm hits a German suplex that looked scary. Both hit hard. Bayne tried to flip over on the way down but didn't fully make it. The action continues with the two trading shots. Bayne hits a Falcon Arrow for a close two-count.

Bayne hits a sit-out powerbomb for a close two-count. Storm fights back and hits her finisher. She goes for the immediate follow-up cover, but somehow Bayne kicks out at one. Storm and the commentators are shocked. Bayne takes over again. She hoists Storm up for her finisher, but Storm counters into a small package for the win out of nowhere.

Winner and STILL AEW Women's World Champion: "Timeless" Toni Storm