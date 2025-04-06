Death Riders Retain Trios Titles At Dynasty, FTR Attacks Cope

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW Trios ChampionshipsThe Death Riders (c) vs. Rated-FTR

It's time for our second championship contest of the evening. The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to The Death Riders trio of Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and PAC defending their AEW Trios Championships against the Rated-FTR team of Cope and FTR duo Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

On commentary, Taz tags out and Nigel McGuiness tags in. FTR's theme hits and out comes Harwood and Wheeler to the ring, as the commentators remind fans that the two aren't on the best of terms right now. The iconic sounds of Cope's entrance tune hits next and out comes "The Rated-R Superstar" to a rock star crowd reaction.

The music dies down and the fans loudly continue singing, as Cope wears an ear-to-ear smile on his face, as always. The Death Riders theme hits and out comes the reigning and defending AEW Trios Champions. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and PAC each make their way to the ring. The bell sounds and PAC and Harwood kick things off for their respective teams.

After some early back-and-forth action, fans are loudly heard chanting "F**k you, Yuta!" He's definitely getting the Dominik Mysterio / Don Callis treatment here tonight. Harwood steals a tag intended for Cope at one point. As the action continued, Cope nearly hit Harwood with a Spear, but he pumped the breaks. Yuta hits a Busaiku Knee for the win to retain.

Winners and STILL AEW Trios Champions: The Death Riders

FTR Savagely Attacks Cope

Once the match wrapped up, it seemed like Harwood, Wheeler and Cope all made up. Instead, Harwood hits Cope with a leaping piledriver out of nowhere. He heads out and grabs some steel chairs. He hands one to Wheeler, who seems to be contemplating doing it.

Ultimately, however, he shoves Harwood on his ass and heads over to check on Cope. He helps Cope up but then yanks him into a Shatter Machine that he and Harwood hit. Harwood hoists Cope up and Wheeler helps him hit a spiked piledriver onto the chair.

They weren't satisfied there, however, as they blast Cope with a steel chair and then lay his lifeless head on one chair while whacking it with another. Doc Sampson hits the ring to check on Cope, but ends up getting pushed back as FTR hit him with another Con-chair-to.

They take the neck brace intended for Cope and Wheeler puts it on. He lays on the stretcher as Harwood pretends to give him CPR. They walk off together after that and the doctors and officials quickly rush to Cope and get to work on helping him.