Mercedes Mone Advances In Owen Hart Tournament At Dynasty

Owen Hart Cup

Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart

After the tag-team title tilt wraps up, the video package airs to set the stage for the next match of the evening, which is the first bout in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup women's tournament. We see the story leading up to tonight's showdown between Mercedes Mone and Julia Hart.

The package wraps up and we return inside the Liacouras Center, where the lights go out. The dark red lights come on and out comes Julia Hart to her theme song. She sings along as she makes her way to the ring, as she gets the pyro treatment.

Four-belts Mone comes out next, as "The CEO" Mercedes Mone does her little dance and heads to the ring to a big crowd reaction. The bell sounds and off we go. In the early goings, we see Harley Cameron watching on a monitor backstage with her Mone puppet.

Mone goes for a spot on the ropes early on but botches it. She stops and looks around the crowd and calmly does her little cocky dance. Mone hangs Hart upside down in the tree of woe and slaps her and then kicks away at her. Hart finally frees herself and takes over for her first lengthy run in the offensive driver's seat.

Hart goes for a moonsault off the ropes, but she lands on the raised boots of Mone. Mone follows up with a back-stabber. And another. Hart goes for Hartless, but Mone counters into the Statement Maker. Hart counters and locks in Hartless. Seconds later Mone escapes and gets the win to advance.

Winner and ADVANCING: Mercedes Mone

