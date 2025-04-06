The Hurt Syndicate Retains Tag Team Championships At Dynasty, MJF Assists

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW World Tag-Team Championships

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Learning Tree

Tony Schiavone tags in, Jim Ross tags out on commentary. Schiavone joins Excalibur and Taz at the desk as the focus shifts to our second PPV bout of the evening, which is the first title match, as the AEW World Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line.

With that said, the pre-match video package airs now to tell the story leading up to the upcoming showdown between reigning title-holders The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) and their challengers from The Learning Tree, Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

After the package wraps up, we return inside the Liacouras Center where Bill and Keith make their way out and head to the ring. The best theme in the business hits next and out comes The Hurt Syndicate to a huge pop and subsequent "We hurt people!" chants from the enthusiastic Philly crowd.

We start off with Lashley and Keith, the latter heading to the corner to get a breather and force Bobby to back off, and just as quickly tags in Big Bill. Lashley circles the mat before locking up with Bill, laying into him before hitting the ropes, but Bill cuts him off, sending Lashley to the outside.

This forces MVP to leave the desk and regroup with his pals as the ref begins a count. “We hurt people” chants continue as MVP heads back to the desk and Bobby enters the ring again, tagging in Shelton to keep the Redwood down to size before he tags back in for some shoulder charges in the corner. Shelton tags back in for a standing switch on Bill.

Bill backs up into his corner for a tag to Keith to keep him down. Cover by Bryan for a two count, but Benjamin fights back to force Keith to the outside for more damage. “We hurt people” chants ring out again as Shelton enters the ring to break the count, leaving to deal more hurt on the Bad Apple before bringing him back in the ring for a tag to Lashley.

Lashley lifts Keith up for a delayed vertical suplex that gets a nearfall, continuing to dish out pain for another nearfall after. Tag made to Benjamin as Keith struggles for one of his own, but counters out of a single leg by Shelton to make the tag to Big Bill. Bill gets Lashley and Benjamin set up in opposite corners for running splashes.

Instead, a moment of pause forces him to go for a ride when Shelton hits a German suplex on the Redwood. The action spills out to the floor with Lashley and Bill. Lashley sends Bill into the barricade. Out of nowhere, MJF appears in the front row and knocks out Bill with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Moments later, Lashley and Benjamin finish things off to retain.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: The Hurt Syndicate