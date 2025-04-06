Will Ospreay Advances In Owen Hart Tournament At Dynasty

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Owen Hart Cup

Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight

The AEW Dynasty 2025 cold open video package airs to get the pay-per-view portion of the evening officially off-and-running. We shoot back inside the Liacouras Center where fire and pyro explodes as the camera pans the packed building.

Excalibur welcomes us to the show and he is joined by Taz and Jim Ross for the first PPV match of the evening. Kicking things off will be, as announced during the pre-show, the Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight opening round bout in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup. Ospreay's theme hits and out comes the man Jeff Jarrett referred to as "the Billy-goat" about 100 times during the pre-show.

He settles inside the squared circle to a huge ovation from the crowd. His music dies down and then the entrance tune for his opponent, AEW newcomer, highly touted prospect Kevin Knight, hits. Out he comes to a so-so crowd response, as the commentators sing his praises for the viewing audience at home.

The bell sounds and off we go. The "Ospreay!" chants and then sing-style chants for "The Aerial Assassin" immediately spread throughout the arena by the jacked-up Philly crowd. The two finally begin to get after it. Knight takes the early lead.

Ospreay takes over and knocks him to the floor, where he hits and connects with the first dive of the bout. Back in the ring, he lights Knight up with some vicious chops. After some more offense, Knight starts to take over. He spends a few minutes in the driver's seat.

"The Aerial Assassin" begins to fight back into competitive form. He hits a storm breaker but only gets two. He hits an Os-Cutter but again only gets a close two. Finally, he connects with a hidden blade for the pinfall victory. With the win, he advances in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup.

Winner and ADVANCING: Will Ospreay