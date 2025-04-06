Anthony Bowens Returns, Answers Max Caster's Open Challenge

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens

Max Caster comes out with his little clipboard. He does his super long catchphrase and cuts the crowd off for not saying it with the right cadence to their voices. Eventually he asks who is going to answer his latest open challenge and go live with the best wrestler alive.

With that said, the lights go off. Some new music plays and out comes Caster's former tag-team partner from The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens. He comes out with Billy Gunn and is now being referred to as "The Pride of Pro Wrestling" and "The 5-Tool Player."

The bell sounds, Bowens immediately puts it on Caster, and then he connects with a big rolling elbow for the very fast pinfall victory. Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight in the PPV opener, with Jim Ross on commentary is announced, and then the "Zero Hour" pre-show wraps up. It's pay-per-view time!

Winner: Anthony Bowens