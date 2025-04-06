AEW Dynasty Live Results - April 6, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight.

AEW Dynasty 2025 takes place live this evening from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, kicking off with the “Zero Hour” pre-show at 6:30pm EST. / 3:30pm PST.

Featured below are ongoing AEW Dynasty 2025 results coverage.

ZERO HOUR Pre-Show

The "Zero Hour" pre-show kicks off with Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett welcoming us to the show. They begin running down the advertised matches for the pre-show, and then the pay-per-view card.

We then head into our first video package, which looks at the main event between Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship.

After some brief comments about the main event, we see a package for the women's title tilt, and then Madison Rayne joins the panel to help talk about "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne.

Rayne checks in and the original three panelists shift gears to the next video package, which looks at the triple-threat match for the AEW International Championship. Afterwards, Ricochet is interviewed live by Lexy Nair backstage.

Harley Cameron joins the three pre-show panelists next, with a ton of energy as always, to help break down the Owen Hart Cup brackets. She reads off a paper some of the interesting stats and facts for the men's and women's tournaments. A Kevin Knight video package airs.

A quick Shop AEW commercial airs and then we return to the panelists, who are joined by Tomohiro Ishii. He just stands there and doesn't say a word. Mark Briscoe comes in with a ton of energy, fast-talking about his Owen Hart Cup first round match against Kyle Fletcher. Today's word of the day "advancement," because he's advancing in the tourney.

Nick Wayne, Action Andretti & Lio Rush vs. AR Fox & Top Flight

After that wraps up, we head to the ringside area where Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard take over on commentary from the desk. Nick Wayne comes out accompanied by Mama Wayne and Kip Sabian. His partners, the CRU duo of Action Andretti and Lio Rush, come out next

The theme for their opponents hits, and out comes the team of AR Fox and Top Flight -- Darius Martin and Dante Martin. The crowd comes to life as they settle inside the squared circle accompanied by Leila Gray. The bell sounds and it's time for our first match of the evening.

Andretti and Fox kick things off for their respective teams. Andretti rolls to the floor to avoid the action, but Fox runs and dives and splashes onto the opposition at ringside. Back in the ring, Fox gets double-teamed by Andretti and Rush, which allows the heel trio to take over.

On the floor, Kip Sabian takes the camera from the cameraman to get a close-up shot of his team pulling into an even wider offensive lead. Back in the ring, we see some quick tags to keep a fresh man on Martin at all times. A steel chain is entered into the mix and used by the heel team.

Fans start loudly chanting for AR Fox. He finally gets the hot tag and the crowd comes to life as he starts flying all over the place. He hits big dives onto both sides of the ringside area, back-to-back, and a corkscrew brain-buster. A third dive leads to him going to the top.

He goes for the senton but lands on the knees of Wayne. Kip Sabian gets on the apron but is yanked off by Leila Gray. Mama Wayne gets involved in the chaos, leading to a Wayne's World for the pin. Great opening match to set the tone for the evening.

Winners: Nick Wayne, Action Andretti & Lio Rush

Athena Joins Pre-Show Panelists

We return to the panel, where ROH World Champion Athena joins the mix. She has her spinner title over her shoulder and talks about the Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart match in the Owen Hart Cup taking place tonight. She focuses on her new issues with Mone and their eventual showdown.