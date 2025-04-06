WWE Superstar Sunday Returns Tonight With All-New Episodes on A&E

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE returns tonight to A&E’s WWE Superstar Sunday lineup, delivering fresh episodes of its original series including WWE LFG, WWE Rivals, and WWE’s Greatest Moments.

The evening kicks off at 8 PM with a brand new episode of WWE LFG. As the competition heats up and tensions reach their peak at the midway point, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page makes a special appearance. His mission is to guide the Future Greats as they work to create their own signature moves, adding pressure and excitement to the journey.

At 9:30 PM, WWE Rivals presents a deep dive into one of WWE’s most enduring rivalries: The Undertaker versus Triple H. With a dynamic that spanned nearly three decades, these two icons were cornerstones of the company. Their legendary matches, unrelenting toughness, and in-ring chemistry elevated the standard for every performer who followed.

Closing out the evening at 10:30 PM, WWE’s Greatest Moments shines a spotlight on CM Punk. Often described as one of the most polarizing figures in professional wrestling, Punk’s career is filled with defining moments that helped carve out his Hall of Fame legacy in the industry.