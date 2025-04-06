Melina Addresses WWE Evolution Return Rumors and Shares Dream Opponents

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Melina was a staple of WWE's women's division throughout the 2000s, becoming one of the standout names of that era. Though she has been away from WWE programming for several years, her legacy remains strong among fans. With growing speculation that WWE will revive the all-women's Evolution Premium Live Event this year, Melina has addressed the possibility of returning to the ring for the occasion.

In a recent interview with Ten Count Wrestling, Melina responded to the rumors and made it clear that while she would welcome the opportunity to be involved, her happiness does not hinge on personal inclusion. Instead, she emphasized the importance of the event itself and what it means for the women of WWE.

"Oh my goodness, you know what—okay, I’m happy for Evolution. Like, I don’t need to be in it. I don’t need to be in it. I would love to, but I don’t need to," Melina explained, reiterating that her priority is seeing the event return. "I’m just happy because it’s a show, it’s a pay-per-view that needs to happen. The women deserve that. They deserve it. It should happen every year. So I’m so excited. It has to be true, please let it be true."

Melina also discussed who she would potentially like to share the ring with if she were to make a comeback. She named several potential opponents, including Asuka, but noted that she would rather team with Trinity (formerly Naomi) than face her in a match due to their close friendship.

“And if I were to have a match… I don’t know, there are just so many good people. You know, I keep saying like, Asuka and I, and then I say Trinity—even though I’d rather tag with her because I love her too much to go against her. I love her so much.”

She went on to praise the current women’s roster, with special attention given to the talent emerging from NXT. Melina likened the abundance of new stars to a "kid in a candy store" scenario, expressing her excitement about potentially mixing it up with the next generation. When asked if she would consider participating in a battle royal at the event, she responded enthusiastically.

"But there’s so much new talent now. Like, NXT is showcasing so many fresh faces. It’s like being a kid in a candy store. So, battle royal and I win, right? I was going to say, there are so many people I want to wrestle. I think everyone wants to see me back—especially at Evolution, because that’s when you bring everyone together from the past, the present, and the future.”

As previously reported, WWE is expected to bring back the Evolution Premium Live Event, with a rumored date set for July 5th. An official announcement is anticipated on April 7th.