Booker T Says Austin vs. Hart Should Receive a Plaque, Not a Ring

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

On the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on a number of WWE-related topics, including the company choosing to induct the legendary WrestleMania 13 match between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret Hart into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking on the decision to honor the iconic submission match, Booker T expressed some mixed feelings about the idea, questioning whether a match alone should be treated the same way as individuals who are inducted.

“That really is not really a Hall of Fame. That’s a match. You shouldn’t get a ring for that. It’s a match, you get a plaque or something. You don’t get a ring for it. Let’s get real. You get a plaque…” he said.

Still, he admitted that the visual of both Austin and Hart sharing the stage one more time would be special. “If they do make it happen, both of those guys on stage together, actually reliving a couple minutes of that match. They ain’t gotta go in depth or anything like that too much, but just to have those guys on the stage for that moment, I think yeah. Those are moments that you capture and they live forever, those moments like that. So yeah, to see those two guys on stage one more time reliving that? Heck yeah, I can see that most definitely.”

Later in the episode, Booker T also addressed the upcoming main event plans for Night 1 of WrestleMania, featuring CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. While the card has yet to be fully finalized, Booker shared his optimism and excitement for how things are shaping up.

“I think WrestleMania is going to turn out to be another banger. I really do. I don’t even know exactly how or what’s the layout and what’s going to happen as much matches go. But I really feel like it’s going to — I know the Cody-Cena thing right now, that’s got people hooked. We got the hook set, you know. So I’m just waiting and anticipating what’s going to happen,” he said.

Booker ended the thought with a word of caution directed at CM Punk, who has been dealing with injury concerns leading up to the event. “But CM Punk is finally getting the nod, man, it’s cool. Don’t get hurt, Punk. You know what I mean? We got a few days left. Just don’t get hurt.”