WWE NXT Live Event Results from Gainesville, Florida – April 6, 2025

WWE brought its NXT brand to Gainesville, Florida for a non-televised live event on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the MLK Center. The card featured several top talents from the NXT roster in action throughout the evening.

In the main event, Stephanie Vaquer successfully defended her NXT Women’s Championship against Wren Sinclair in a competitive match that closed out the night. Trick Williams teamed up with Je’Von Evans for a high-energy tag team clash, overcoming the powerhouse duo of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price of OTM.

A triple threat tag team match featured Hank Walker and Tank Ledger emerging victorious over Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe, as well as Swipe Right’s Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes. Kali Armstrong continued her momentum with a win over Kendal Grey in singles competition.

In trios action, Gallus—Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, and Wolfgang—picked up a solid victory over The No Quarter Catch Crew, represented by Myles Borne, Charlie Dempsey, and Tavion Heights. Wren Sinclair was seen at ringside with the crew earlier in the evening before her title match.

Yoshiki Inamura scored a win over Wes Lee in an exciting singles contest. A larger multi-man tag match saw The Dark State—Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin—defeat the team of Javier Bernal, Drako, Uriah Connors, and Drake Morreaux.

Thea Hail secured a win over Lainey Reid, while Brooks Jensen managed to defeat Oro Mensah in another featured singles bout. The opening match set the tone for the night, as Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson worked well together to earn a tag team win against Chantel Monroe and Aria Bennett.