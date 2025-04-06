New WWE NXT Faction Darkstate Scores Victory at Live Event

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Darkstate, the newest faction in WWE NXT comprised of Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin, and Dion Lennox, officially stepped into the spotlight with their in-ring debut during Saturday's NXT live event.

The group, which has stirred chaos in recent weeks with a series of surprise backstage and ringside attacks, delivered a strong first impression by securing a decisive win in an eight-man tag team match. They took down the team of Javier Bernal, Drako Knox, Uriah Connors, and Drake Morreaux in a bout that showcased their cohesive teamwork and aggressive style.

Darkstate's momentum is set to carry over to this week’s episode of NXT, where they will officially make their television debut. The group will go head-to-head with Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans, in what promises to be a pivotal clash that could set the tone for their trajectory in NXT.