WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

JBL Blasts Iron Man Match Format: "I Think They’re Horrible"

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 06, 2025

JBL Blasts Iron Man Match Format: "I Think They’re Horrible"

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield did not hold back when sharing his disdain for the Iron Man match concept, describing the format as “horrible.”

During a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL reflected on the iconic WrestleMania 12 showdown between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart for the WWF Championship. Though the bout is widely celebrated in wrestling history, JBL sided with co-host Conrad Thompson in criticizing the structure of the match.

“I agree with you 100% about the Iron Man match; I think they’re horrible,” JBL declared. “What do you do when you’re 35 minutes in, and you’ve got 25 minutes left before you have a winner? Thank God I was never in one. For one, I didn’t want to go 60 minutes by a clock, but I just think they’re terrible.”

Despite the harsh critique, JBL acknowledged his appreciation for the match itself, noting that he did enjoy the WrestleMania 12 contest between Michaels and Hart. Still, he suggested the bout could have benefited from a more organic structure, believing it would have been more impactful if it had naturally extended beyond the one-hour mark instead of being restricted to a set time limit.


#wwe #jbl #iron man

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π