Izzy Moreno Eyes WWE ID Championship, Vows to "Risk It All"

Izzy Moreno, once the spirited young fan cheering Bayley on during her early days in WWE NXT, is now chasing her own dream inside the squared circle. No longer just a superfan, Moreno is preparing to compete in the WWE ID Championship tournament, a journey she passionately described as the next step toward her ultimate goal—becoming a WWE Superstar.

In a fiery promo shared on X, Moreno expressed her dedication to the upcoming tournament, declaring that she is willing to “risk it all” to secure victory and move closer to her dream. Her heartfelt message echoed the same determination that made her a standout in the crowd all those years ago.

Since stepping into the ring herself, Moreno has made impressive strides in her young wrestling career. She captured her first title, the MPW Championship, in June 2024, and remains its reigning champion. With that accolade under her belt, she now sets her sights on even greater success, confident that the WWE ID Championship is within reach.

The WWE ID Men’s and Women’s Championships were unveiled in February 2025 by Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. The tournaments to crown the inaugural champions will kick off at GCW’s event on April 16, right in the heart of WrestleMania week in Las Vegas. With history on the line, Moreno knows the road ahead will be challenging, but her passion and drive make her one to watch as she steps into this pivotal moment of her career.