WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Mick Foley Thanks Fans After First Appearance Since Car Accident

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 06, 2025

Mick Foley Thanks Fans After First Appearance Since Car Accident

Mick Foley has extended heartfelt thanks to his supporters following his first public appearance since being involved in a serious car accident. The WWE Hall of Famer took to Instagram to express his gratitude, sharing photos of himself with fans who greeted him at the Dallas Vintage Toys event.

Earlier in the week, Foley had revealed on Instagram that he had been in a severe car crash, suffering from soreness and a minor concussion as a result. His update prompted an outpouring of well-wishes from fans and figures across the wrestling world. Providing further insight, Foley’s daughter Noelle confirmed that her father was incredibly fortunate to walk away from the accident, considering its seriousness.

Foley’s history with concussions is well documented, having endured numerous head injuries throughout his wrestling career. In 2023, Foley disclosed that he had abandoned plans for one final death match after he began experiencing concussion-like symptoms, despite not having taken any recent bumps. This revelation served as a sobering reminder that the physical sacrifices Foley made during his career continue to have lingering effects, long after his retirement from the ring.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mick Foley (@realmickfoley)


#wwe #mick foley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π