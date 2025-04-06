Mick Foley Thanks Fans After First Appearance Since Car Accident

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mick Foley has extended heartfelt thanks to his supporters following his first public appearance since being involved in a serious car accident. The WWE Hall of Famer took to Instagram to express his gratitude, sharing photos of himself with fans who greeted him at the Dallas Vintage Toys event.

Earlier in the week, Foley had revealed on Instagram that he had been in a severe car crash, suffering from soreness and a minor concussion as a result. His update prompted an outpouring of well-wishes from fans and figures across the wrestling world. Providing further insight, Foley’s daughter Noelle confirmed that her father was incredibly fortunate to walk away from the accident, considering its seriousness.

Foley’s history with concussions is well documented, having endured numerous head injuries throughout his wrestling career. In 2023, Foley disclosed that he had abandoned plans for one final death match after he began experiencing concussion-like symptoms, despite not having taken any recent bumps. This revelation served as a sobering reminder that the physical sacrifices Foley made during his career continue to have lingering effects, long after his retirement from the ring.