Jim Ross Reveals Backstage Politics Ended Hulk Hogan’s 2005 WWE Run

Jim Ross has opened up about the backstage circumstances that led to the end of Hulk Hogan’s 2005 return to WWE, attributing the short-lived run to behind-the-scenes politics and growing tension among the talent.

During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross reflected on Hogan’s third WWE stint, which featured high-profile feuds with Muhammad Hassan, Khosrow Daivari, Carlito, Kurt Angle, and Shawn Michaels. Despite the star power surrounding Hogan’s return, Ross suggested that internal issues ultimately overshadowed his presence.

“It’s backstage politics; he got old, and enough was enough in that respect,” Ross said. “Communication was not good, and a lot of the talents felt like they were being sacrificed at Hogan’s expense. So, I don’t know; it was just an uneasy arrangement, but the way he was being booked and helping some of the talents was a good thing.”

Reports from the time indicated that several WWE Superstars were frustrated with how Hogan was being positioned on television. Nevertheless, Ross admitted that Hogan did manage to elevate some younger talent during his brief run, even if the overall environment was far from ideal.

Although Hogan’s 2005 return ended earlier than many expected, he did make one final appearance in the ring for WWE at SummerSlam in 2006. There, he took on Randy Orton in a match that was part of Orton’s “Legend Killer” storyline. Hogan picked up the win in what would be his last match for the company.