Major Surprises Rock MLW Battle Riot VII, Teaser Hints at Good Brothers Arrival, Two Former TNA Stars Make Shocking Returns

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

At MLW Battle Riot VII, Mistico officially relinquished the MLW World Middleweight Championship, declaring his intention to move into the heavyweight division with his eyes now fixed on the MLW World Heavyweight Title. Mistico had held the Middleweight Championship for an impressive 401 days, during which he successfully defended it eight times. Although he was originally scheduled to defend the title against Templario at the event, an injury forced him to withdraw from the match.

Místico renuncia al Campeonato Peso Medio de MLW y cuando se lo daba a Cesar Duran este es atacado por Kudo Kwan o como se llame, y este se roba el cinturón. #MLWBattleRiot #BattleRiotVII #CMLL #MLW pic.twitter.com/rsxfrIvdA6 — IcnWRW (@IcnWrw) April 6, 2025

Also at Battle Riot VII, Shoko Nakajima claimed the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship by defeating Delmi Exo. Nakajima delivered a DDT followed by a top-rope senton to seal the victory. This marks her first reign as champion in MLW. She continues to compete actively in Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW).

AND NEW ‼️ Join us in congratulating Shoko Nakajima, who just captured the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship at #MLWRiot!



Watch LIVE 🎉 https://t.co/wN1Nj1llQl pic.twitter.com/ZHE2rfzKGT — MLW (@MLW) April 6, 2025

The event also featured a cryptic teaser that has ignited speculation across the wrestling world. A mysterious video package aired during the show, incorporating imagery such as a bullet, a beer, and a tape recorder, accompanied by the ominous message “They’re Coming” and the number 626. The segment ended with a visual of two men standing back to back, suggesting a possible debut or return of a tag team in the near future.

MLW Battle Riot VII lived up to its reputation for surprises, as 40 competitors battled for a chance to challenge for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Alex Hammerstone made a significant return, entering the match at number one. Former WWE Superstar Raj Dhesi, known previously as Jinder Mahal, shocked the crowd by entering at number two. Chris Adonis, formerly known as Chris Masters, arrived at number 22. Independent standout Titus Alexander made a surprise appearance at number 38, while wrestling icon Rob Van Dam stunned the audience by entering at number 40.

In the end, it was Matt Riddle who emerged victorious, successfully retaining his MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Entering the match at number 25, Riddle endured the chaos and outlasted all other participants. The final moment saw him counter a Five-Star Frog Splash attempt by Rob Van Dam, pushing the legend off the top rope to clinch the win and secure his reign as champion.