AEW Dynasty 2025: Full Lineup for April 6 Pay-Per-View in Philadelphia

All Elite Wrestling is set to deliver its second pay-per-view event of 2025 with AEW Dynasty, airing live on Sunday, April 6. The highly anticipated show will be held at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, marking the second-ever installment of the Dynasty series, which debuted in 2024.

The card for AEW Dynasty 2025 is stacked with championship bouts and tournament matches:

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title against Swerve Strickland in what promises to be a hard-hitting main event.

AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm will put her title on the line against the dominant Megan Bayne .

Kenny Omega defends the AEW International Championship in a high-octane triple threat against “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Ricochet .

Chris Jericho , the reigning ROH World Champion , faces Bandido in a unique title vs. mask match.

Daniel Garcia defends the TNT Championship against former AEW World Champion Adam Cole .

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Big Bill & Bryan Keith .

The Death Riders (PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta) defend the AEW World Trios Championships against Rated FTR (Cope, Dax Harwood, & Cash Wheeler).

The show will also feature three Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarter-Final Matches:

Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight (Men’s)

Mercedes Moné vs. Julia Hart (Women’s)

Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe (Men’s)

Start Time for AEW Dynasty 2025: The main card begins at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT in the United States and at 1:00 AM BST in the United Kingdom (early Monday morning, April 7).



The Dynasty Zero Hour pre-show will kick off at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT / 11:30 PM BST.

How to Watch AEW Dynasty 2025: Fans can catch AEW Dynasty live on pay-per-view. It will be available for purchase in the United States and internationally through TrillerTV, PPV.com, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. Viewers in the United States and Canada can also access the event via traditional cable and satellite providers.

The Dynasty Zero Hour pre-show will be free to stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel and TrillerTV.