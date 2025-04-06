Max Caster Open Challenge and High-Stakes Trios Match Added to AEW Dynasty Zero Hour

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Two new matches have been officially confirmed for the Zero Hour pre-show ahead of AEW Dynasty.

On AEW Collision, it was announced that AR Fox will team up with Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin) to face The Cru—Action Andretti, Lio Rush, and Nick Wayne—in trios action. The match was made following a heated tag team contest where Top Flight scored a victory over Cru after a stretch of mounting tension between the once-close allies. The aftermath of that bout quickly escalated, as Rush and Andretti launched a post-match attack on the Martin brothers. AR Fox rushed out in their defense, but the odds turned when Nick Wayne—who had earlier rejected Cru’s offer to join forces—shocked the crowd by joining the assault on Top Flight and Fox.

Also added to Zero Hour is a Max Caster Best Wrestler Alive Open Challenge. Prior to being defeated by Mark Briscoe on Saturday night, Caster stirred up attention by mentioning his former tag team partner Anthony Bowens, adding further intrigue to what might unfold during the challenge.

Zero Hour kicks off on Sunday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, streaming live and free on AEW’s YouTube and digital media platforms. The main Dynasty card begins at 8 p.m. Eastern, airing live on pay-per-view.

Here is the updated card for AEW Dynasty: