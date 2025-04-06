WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Max Caster Open Challenge and High-Stakes Trios Match Added to AEW Dynasty Zero Hour

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 06, 2025

Two new matches have been officially confirmed for the Zero Hour pre-show ahead of AEW Dynasty.

On AEW Collision, it was announced that AR Fox will team up with Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin) to face The Cru—Action Andretti, Lio Rush, and Nick Wayne—in trios action. The match was made following a heated tag team contest where Top Flight scored a victory over Cru after a stretch of mounting tension between the once-close allies. The aftermath of that bout quickly escalated, as Rush and Andretti launched a post-match attack on the Martin brothers. AR Fox rushed out in their defense, but the odds turned when Nick Wayne—who had earlier rejected Cru’s offer to join forces—shocked the crowd by joining the assault on Top Flight and Fox.

Also added to Zero Hour is a Max Caster Best Wrestler Alive Open Challenge. Prior to being defeated by Mark Briscoe on Saturday night, Caster stirred up attention by mentioning his former tag team partner Anthony Bowens, adding further intrigue to what might unfold during the challenge.

Zero Hour kicks off on Sunday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, streaming live and free on AEW’s YouTube and digital media platforms. The main Dynasty card begins at 8 p.m. Eastern, airing live on pay-per-view.

Here is the updated card for AEW Dynasty:

  • AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

  • AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne

  • AEW International Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Mike Bailey

  • AEW Trios Championship: Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta, PAC & Claudio Castagnoli) (c) vs. Rated FTR (Cope, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

  • ROH World Championship - Title vs. Mask: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido

  • AEW TNT Championship (No time limit, no interference): Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole

  • AEW Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (Shelton Benjamin & Bobby Lashley) (c) vs. Bryan Keith & Big Bill

    • Owen Hart Foundation Tournament First Round Matches:

      • Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight

      • Mercedes Moné vs. Julia Hart

      • Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher

    • The Opps (Samoa Joe, Hook & Katsuyori Shibata) will also appear

    Zero Hour Pre-Show Matches:

    • AR Fox & Top Flight vs. The Cru & Nick Wayne

    • Max Caster Best Wrestler Alive Open Challenge


