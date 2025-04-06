WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Announces Four-Hour Fyter Fest Special in Denver This June

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 06, 2025

AEW fans can gear up for an extended night of action this June.

All Elite Wrestling has officially announced that a special four-hour live broadcast will take place on June 4 in Denver, Colorado, combining AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision into one stacked evening. The event will also mark the return of the Fyter Fest television special, which last aired in 2023.

In recent months, AEW has been adjusting its programming schedule due to conflicts with sports broadcasts. One of the more notable experiments came in the form of Slam Dunk, a one-hour edition of Collision that aired directly after NCAA coverage. The change paid off, with the broadcasts outperforming usual numbers in both total viewership and the coveted key demographic.

Past editions of Fyter Fest have featured high-stakes matchups. Highlights from the 2023 event included Aussie Open successfully defending the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Hardys, The Outcasts’ Toni Storm and Saraya scoring a victory over Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida, and a blockbuster eight-man tag team bout that saw Darby Allin, Sting, Hook, and CM Punk overcome Mogul Embassy’s Brian Cage and Swerve Strickland, Jay White, and Luchasaurus.

This year’s Fyter Fest promises another memorable night for AEW fans, with a loaded card expected across both flagship shows.


