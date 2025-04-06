Jay White Confirms Injury and Exit from Owen Hart Tournament

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jay White has officially confirmed he is sidelined with a legitimate injury.

During an in-ring interview on AEW Collision, White revealed that he is dealing with a broken hand, forcing him out of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. Speaking candidly, he addressed his replacement, Kevin Knight, reflecting on his earlier comments and admitting, “Maybe I spoke too soon when I said this was not Knight’s year in the tournament.” White also made a quick reference to Will Ospreay, whom he would have faced in the opening round, before ending his message with a warning that the Death Riders will come to regret ever crossing him.

The tournament bracket was revealed on AEW Dynamite, where it was confirmed that White had been pulled from the competition due to an attack by the Death Riders. Fightful Select was the first to report his injury, which at the time was believed to require surgery.

Bryan Alvarez later shared further insight during an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, stating, “I heard that Jay White was injured. I guess surgery, I just heard it was not expected he was going to be out a really long time, whatever that means. But he’s out, it’s a legitimate injury.”

With White now out of the tournament, the updated first-round matchups include Kevin Knight vs. Will Ospreay, Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher, and Hangman Page vs. a wildcard opponent.