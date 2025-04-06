Vince McMahon Explored Investment in Combat Sports, Says Eric Bischoff

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Eric Bischoff has revealed that former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was recently exploring opportunities in the world of combat sports, including potential talks with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

In a conversation with CanadaCasino.ca, Bischoff discussed the possibility of McMahon becoming involved in another wrestling or combat sports venture, suggesting the 78-year-old remains as ambitious and driven as ever.

“Do I see at least a possibility on paper that Vince could invest as an investor in another wrestling organization? Yeah," Bischoff stated. "Here’s what I know for a fact. I know for a fact that Vince is exploring opportunities in combat sports, at least as recently as about three months ago, so that leads me to believe that there is an interest, at least in doing something in this world of combat sports/sports entertainment. I know this because he was dealing with someone that I was dealing with at the same time, and I heard the dialogue, or portions of it, back and forth, so I know this to be true, and it was substantiated and confirmed by another third party, so that I know it is a fact, and that tells me if that’s a fact, then sure there’s a possibility.”

Bischoff elaborated further, saying, “Vince is 78 years old. I do not know what kind of condition he is in right now. I know he has gone through some back issues and stuff like that, but he probably feels like he is 35. The fact that he is 78 is not going to slow him down. Vince will work until the day he draws his last breath. He is passionate. He loves to be busy. He loves a challenge, and Vince loves to fight. It was the Bareknuckle Fighting Championship (that he was talking with); it is a fascinating business. David Feldman, the guy that runs it, he is doing a fantastic job. He built it with his own money. He is out trying to raise money now. I went to a couple of their events because I was talking about doing some business with them and I wanted to learn more about the organization, and I met with David and his son a couple of times and other people that work there. Terrific, terrific group of people. I did not feel like I could really contribute enough to make a difference in what they are doing, so I chose not to get involved, but I still want to support them. I will do interviews with them. I will promote their shows. I love what they are doing and respect the hell out of them, but my understanding is that Vince was also talking to them, and for whatever reason, they decided not to move forward. So that is how I know he was looking at getting involved.”