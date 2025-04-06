AEW Star Chris Jericho Not Ruling Out WWE Comeback

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

While speaking at the Horror, Rock, and Wrestle Fest event in Manchester, England, AEW star Chris Jericho was asked about the possibility of one day returning to WWE. Jericho, known for constantly reinventing himself throughout his career, admitted that the door is not entirely closed on such a move.

“I would have considered a return to WWE before things changed. I mean, you’d be crazy not to consider it,” Jericho said. “Once again, there are two teams you can play on, which is amazing, and it’s one of the reasons why I wanted to take a chance and go to AEW in the first place—it was a real gamble.”

He continued by acknowledging that any decision about his future would come down to timing and personal circumstances.

“So, yeah, of course I would consider going back there. I would also consider not going back there too. It just depends on what the situation is and what’s going on with me at the time. We’ll see. It’s not even a ‘never say never’ thing—it’s more like, ‘consider all your options and choose wisely.’ And if you’ve followed my career, you know I’ve never had a problem with changing, evolving, reinventing, or taking chances. I’m not scared of that.”