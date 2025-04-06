AEW Collision Results (April 5, 2025)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW Collision was taped following Wednesday's Dynamite at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. The commentary team for the night consisted of Tony Schiavone and Don Callis, with Callis on the desk for the entire show due to Nigel McGuinness being absent.

The action kicked off with Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita, accompanied by Don Callis, taking on Powerhouse Hobbs and Tomohiro Ishii, who had Rocky Romero in their corner.

The match opened with Takeshita and Ishii locking horns in a physical exchange. They charged at each other with brute force, exchanging strikes and shoulder blocks that knocked each other to the mat. It was a back-and-forth battle of strength until both hit the canvas simultaneously.

Fletcher and Hobbs tagged in next. Fletcher forced Hobbs into the corner before backing off with a smug grin, only for Hobbs to return the favor. Fletcher managed a kick to the face and began a corner beatdown, attempting a DDT that Hobbs easily blocked. Hobbs retaliated with heavy punches before tagging in Ishii.

Hobbs sent Fletcher crashing with a massive shoulder block. As Fletcher rebounded with a scoop slam, Rocky Romero tripped him from ringside, triggering chaos. All four men began brawling, resulting in Hobbs being knocked outside while Ishii ate a double shoulder tackle before the show went to picture-in-picture.

Back from the break, Ishii had taken the brunt of the offense and was isolated by Fletcher and Takeshita. However, Ishii fought back and tossed Fletcher out of the ring, managing a suplex and crawling for the hot tag. Hobbs came in and cleared house, ramming into both opponents in opposing corners and delivering a sidewalk slam.

Takeshita tried to mount a comeback with an elbow and eventually hit a German suplex. Hobbs fired back with a spinebuster and brought Ishii back into the action. Ishii and Fletcher clashed hard with a flurry of suplexes and strikes. Fletcher stunned Ishii with a tombstone piledriver followed by the Protodriver for the victory.

Winners: Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita

A hard-hitting opening bout that set a fierce tone for the night.

A video package hyped the highly anticipated match between Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland at Dynasty.

Lio Rush and Action Andretti delivered a passionate backstage promo promising to beat Top Flight later in the night. They encountered Nick Wayne and reminded him that AR Fox would be joining Top Flight. Nick brushed them off, saying, “If I do take out Fox, it will be my choice.” Lio fired back, “You need Daddy’s permission to come out and play.”

Max Caster arrived for his scheduled match and made his usual jab-filled entrance, including a shot at an unnamed former partner and the crowd itself.

Max Caster vs. Mark Briscoe

Briscoe quickly took control, and despite Caster sporting gear with the Max streaming logo, it brought him no luck. Briscoe dominated the match and sealed it with a Jay Driller for a decisive win.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

A hype package followed for Will Ospreay and Kevin Knight, before Lexi caught up with Jay White. White, sidelined from the Owen Hart tournament due to an injured hand courtesy of the Death Riders, claimed it was a blessing in disguise as it gave him time to plan.

Cru (Action Andretti and Lio Rush) vs. Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin) w/Leila Grey

Top Flight jumped Cru before the bell, attacking them on the floor and maintaining the momentum once the match officially started. Quick tags and precision offense kept Cru on the defensive. The pace escalated with aerial exchanges, and by the time we returned from the picture-in-picture break, all four men were trading shots in the ring.

Dante Martin executed a surprise rollup on Andretti for the three count.

Winners: Top Flight

Cru attacked Top Flight post-match. AR Fox ran in for the save, only to be blindsided by Nick Wayne, who hit Wayne’s World and stood tall with The Cru.

Backstage, Lexi interviewed Billie Starkz and Jamie Hayter. Though they were set to face off, Hayter complimented Billie’s growth but warned her about Athena. Billie responded that she was tired of being overlooked and was ready to redeem her prior loss.

Renee Paquette hosted a tense sit-down between Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia. Cole, flanked by Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly, accused Garcia of not being ready for the spotlight. Garcia, backed by Matt Menard, responded, “When I beat you at Dynasty, that’s your last chance.” After sending everyone out of the room, Cole coldly told Garcia he was not ready to lead, prompting Garcia to walk out.

Cash Wheeler vs. Pac

The singles match started evenly with mat wrestling and quick counters. Pac gradually took over with targeted kicks and ground-based offense. After taking the fight outside and hitting a moonsault from the second rope, Pac remained dominant through the break.

Cash mounted a comeback with shoulder tackles, a crossbody, and a power slam for near falls. As both men wore down, Pac hit a German suplex, but Cash answered with a piledriver for two.

As chaos broke out around the ring—Claudio and Cope brawling, Yuta joining in—Cash hit a piledriver on Yuta. But the distraction allowed Pac to strike Cash with the bell hammer and steal the win with a crucifix pin.

Winner: Pac

Another excellent match soured by interference, setting the stage for Dynasty.

A hype package aired for Kenny Omega vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet. Ricochet made his way to commentary for the next bout.

Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico w/Mortos

The two showed mutual respect before trading explosive offense. Outside interference from Mortos allowed Dralistico to take control, but Bailey fired back with kicks, a running shooting star, and a springboard moonsault.

After a series of rapid pin attempts and reversals, Bailey connected with a spinning heel kick to secure the win.

Winner: Speedball Mike Bailey

Post-match, Ricochet slid into the ring and delivered a low blow and a Spirit Gun to Bailey before walking off.

Lexi interviewed Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander ahead of their Owen Hart tournament match. Rosa stated, “A lot of people are depending on me,” while Kris fired back, “I am taking the win home.” Tensions flared as Kris grabbed Rosa’s wrist and Rosa pulled away.

Mercedes Moné prepared for her match with Harley Cameron and was clearly annoyed by Harley’s overenthusiastic attitude. Moné picked her up and told her to stop stretching on the floor.

A hype video followed for Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne at Dynasty for the Women’s World Championship.

Mercedes Moné and Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart and Athena

Both teams featured uneasy alliances, as all four women are set to clash in the Owen Hart tournament. Mone and Athena started but quickly tagged out. Hart and Cameron battled before Hart tagged back in and locked Cameron in an octopus hold. Mone took over after being tagged in, locking Hart in the tree of woe.

During a chaotic stretch, Harley threw Mini Mone into the ring as a distraction. The match descended into brawling and high-impact slams from both sides. Hart eventually locked Harley in the octopus hold, forcing the submission as Athena blocked any interference.

Winners: Julia Hart and Athena