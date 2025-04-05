IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match Official for NJPW Windy City Riot

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match is now official for NJPW Windy City Riot, with Hirooki Goto set to defend the title against Shota Umino at the April 11 pay-per-view event in Chicago.

Following his successful defense against New Japan Cup winner David Finlay at Sakura Genesis, Goto addressed the crowd and issued a challenge to Umino. The champion declared, “Two Japanese wrestlers will go and show America that it is true, Japanese Strong Style, not some imitation, that is the best pro-wrestling in the world.”

NJPW officially confirmed the match shortly after Goto’s declaration.

Umino earned this opportunity after a key victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi at Sakura Genesis. Although he came up short in the New Japan Cup final against Finlay, Umino delivered strong performances throughout the tournament, eliminating Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Shingo Takagi.

Goto, who captured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from Zack Sabre Jr. at The New Beginning in Osaka, has now defended the title three times. His reign includes victories over Tanahashi, Yuji Nagata, and now Finlay.

Updated NJPW Windy City Riot Lineup – April 11, 2025 (Chicago):

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Shota Umino

Hiroshi Tanahashi’s last match in the U.S.: Tanahashi vs. Konosuke Takeshita

30-Minute Iron Man Match – NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Gabe Kidd (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

David Finlay vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson (c) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight

Tetsuya Naito & Titan vs. Rocky Romero & El Phantasmo

Strong Women’s Title #1 Contender’s Match: AZM vs. Mina Shirakawa