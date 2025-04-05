WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CM Punk Names Paul Heyman as His Corner Man for WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 05, 2025

CM Punk has finally disclosed the long-awaited favor Paul Heyman owes him, adding a significant twist to the road to WrestleMania during tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown from Chicago.

The show kicked off with Punk making his entrance to a thunderous hometown reception, only to be interrupted by Paul Heyman. Heyman was direct, wanting to know what favor Punk intended to call in. Punk, however, was not ready to share just yet, teasing that he would reveal it later—once Roman Reigns appeared.

In a backstage interview during the second hour, Paul Heyman told Byron Saxton that no matter what Punk was going to ask of him, “the answer is yes.” That declaration set the stage for what was to come.

In the closing moments of the show, the mystery was finally solved. CM Punk stood face-to-face with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins and announced that Paul Heyman would be in his corner at WrestleMania. Reigns, visibly caught off guard, demanded that Heyman refuse. But Heyman simply replied, “I can’t.”

Chaos immediately followed as Punk exploded with a sudden attack, backing Reigns into a corner before hitting him with a thunderous Go To Sleep.

This major development injects even more drama into the already high-stakes night one main event at WrestleMania 41.


#wwe #cm punk #paul heyman #wrestlemania

