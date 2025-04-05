CM Punk Names Paul Heyman as His Corner Man for WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

CM Punk has finally disclosed the long-awaited favor Paul Heyman owes him, adding a significant twist to the road to WrestleMania during tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown from Chicago.

The show kicked off with Punk making his entrance to a thunderous hometown reception, only to be interrupted by Paul Heyman. Heyman was direct, wanting to know what favor Punk intended to call in. Punk, however, was not ready to share just yet, teasing that he would reveal it later—once Roman Reigns appeared.

In a backstage interview during the second hour, Paul Heyman told Byron Saxton that no matter what Punk was going to ask of him, “the answer is yes.” That declaration set the stage for what was to come.

In the closing moments of the show, the mystery was finally solved. CM Punk stood face-to-face with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins and announced that Paul Heyman would be in his corner at WrestleMania. Reigns, visibly caught off guard, demanded that Heyman refuse. But Heyman simply replied, “I can’t.”

Chaos immediately followed as Punk exploded with a sudden attack, backing Reigns into a corner before hitting him with a thunderous Go To Sleep.

This major development injects even more drama into the already high-stakes night one main event at WrestleMania 41.