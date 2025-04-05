Giulia Returns to NXT Ring After Dropping Title to Stephanie Vaquer

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Giulia’s recent absence from WWE NXT television sparked speculation after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Roadblock. The title change, which came during a high-stakes double title match, led to reports suggesting Giulia was dealing with both a minor injury and visa complications.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live initially reported that those two factors—injury and visa issues—were the reason behind WWE’s decision to book the double title bout and have Giulia lose. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has since provided an update indicating that sources close to the situation have denied any injury concerns.

Adding to the intrigue, Fightful Select noted that Giulia has still been active behind the scenes, having spent time recently at the WWE Performance Center despite not appearing on television.

Giulia made her in-ring return on Friday at an NXT live event in Crystal River, Florida, where she faced Arianna Grace and scored the win. Her previous live appearance came on March 22 when she attacked Cora Jade at another NXT event, igniting further speculation about her ongoing storyline.

As of now, there is no official word on when Giulia will be back on NXT television.