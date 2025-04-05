WWE Cuts Controversial Flair-Stratton Lines from Official Recap

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE fans are still buzzing after a tense and unscripted moment between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair on Friday Night SmackDown. The two Superstars delivered a fiery in-ring confrontation that quickly veered into personal territory, with several lines reportedly going off-script.

During the exchange, Stratton boldly told Charlotte she would always be second to her legendary father, Ric Flair, and landed a cutting remark with, “When it is all said and done, you are going to be just like you are outside of the ring — alone.” She also referenced Flair’s personal life with a sharp jab, asking, “What is that record? 0-3?” Charlotte fired back with, “Is that why Kaiser is in my DMs?”

Despite the buzz, WWE quietly edited the footage for its official recaps. The YouTube version of the segment notably excluded the latter part of the exchange, including Stratton’s pointed comment: “When you were 25, you were drinking in your daddy’s basement — I was walking into WrestleMania as a champion.”

Both the '0-3' line and the mention of Kaiser being in Flair’s DMs were removed from WWE’s digital highlights, even though shorter portions of the confrontation were shared across the company’s social platforms.