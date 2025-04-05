WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Cuts Controversial Flair-Stratton Lines from Official Recap

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 05, 2025

WWE Cuts Controversial Flair-Stratton Lines from Official Recap

WWE fans are still buzzing after a tense and unscripted moment between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair on Friday Night SmackDown. The two Superstars delivered a fiery in-ring confrontation that quickly veered into personal territory, with several lines reportedly going off-script.

During the exchange, Stratton boldly told Charlotte she would always be second to her legendary father, Ric Flair, and landed a cutting remark with, “When it is all said and done, you are going to be just like you are outside of the ring — alone.” She also referenced Flair’s personal life with a sharp jab, asking, “What is that record? 0-3?” Charlotte fired back with, “Is that why Kaiser is in my DMs?”

Despite the buzz, WWE quietly edited the footage for its official recaps. The YouTube version of the segment notably excluded the latter part of the exchange, including Stratton’s pointed comment: “When you were 25, you were drinking in your daddy’s basement — I was walking into WrestleMania as a champion.”

Both the '0-3' line and the mention of Kaiser being in Flair’s DMs were removed from WWE’s digital highlights, even though shorter portions of the confrontation were shared across the company’s social platforms.


#wwe #charlotte flair #tiffany stratton

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π