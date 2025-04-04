Check back for live results when the show airs!

Braun Strowman, The New Bloodline, LA Knight, DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, B-Fab, and Naomi are all shown either arriving at the arena or hanging out backstage before the show begins.

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to SmackDown and we take a look back at last week's SmackDown.

CM Punk makes his way down to the ring. Punk starts by giving the Chicago crowd props and then grabs the camera from the camera guy, Rico, and starts filming the crowd. Punk says he's not supposed to be here and says when he was being birthed, he came out with his umbilical cord around his neck and he was blue. Punk then brings up that he is in the main event of WrestleMania. He says he doesn't deserve this spot but he earned it - and says all his life, all he's been told "you're not supposed to be here" and that's where his hard work began. He says now the hard work begins and he's a product of Chicago. He first thanks his wife, April and the crowd starts changing "AJ Lee" and then thanks his puppy, Larry. He says he wouldn't be where he is without Chicago and thanks Chicago again and promises to whip Seth Rollins' ass and promises to give Roman Reigns a beating at WrestleMania. Paul Heyman makes his way out to the ring and apologizes for being late and calls CM Punk his best friend in the world. Heyman tells Punk that he belongs here, in this ring and in the main event of WrestleMania. Heyman talks about how The New Bloodline attacked him, and then brings up the beating CM Punk took at the hands of Drew McIntyre and how Punk was considering not coming back. Heyman talks about how he pleaded with Punk to side with The Bloodline and Punk agreed and tells Punk how he saved the family. Heyman tells Punk he has one more favour to ask of Punk. He asks Punk about the favour he owes him, he tells Punk that Reigns is not here right now but that he's really upset. Punk says the favour is none of Reigns' business but it will affect him and he'd like to tell Reigns face to face and that's when Heyman will know too. Punk drops the mic and leaves Heyman standing in the ring.

Match 1: Nathan Frazer -vs- Rey Fenix

The men lock up at the bell. Frazer goes for Fenix's arm and they trade hold until it's broken up. Frazer flies around the ring and Fenix kicks him in the face and we get a series of roll ups. Fenix hits a hurricanrana on Frazer and chops him in the corner. Fenix is sent outside the ring and Frazer suicide dives onto Fenix. Fenix hits a corkscrew splash on Frazer and we get a commercial.

Back from commercial break, Frazer has Fenix in a headlock in the middle of the ring. Fenix punches his way out of it but is then shoulder checked in the corner several times. Frazer sits Fenix on the top rope and Fenix pushes Frazer, Frazer climbs up again and gets pushed down and he backflips down and climbs the ropes and hits a superplex and hits a spinning neckbreaker and covers for two. Frazer misses a Phoenix Splash and Fenix kicks him and hits his Amigo kick and then hits a Fire Driver and covers for a near fall. Frazer kicks Fenix down and walks into a superkick by Fenix. Fenix puts Frazer on the top rope and hits a Mexican Muscle Buster for the win.

Winner: Rey Fenix

After the match, Byron Saxton interviews Fenix. Fenix says today isn't his debut but his rebirth. He says he's waited his whole life to say this and says "I am WWE Animo".

Legado Del Fantasma is backstage watching and Santos Escobar tells Berto and Angel that this is what he wants from them. Berto tells Escobar he's better than Fenix. Escobar says he wants Berto to show him and is going to ask Nick Aldis for a match, pitting Berto against Rey Fenix.

We get a video package for Drew McIntyre. He asks Damian Priest to face him like a man and to poke holes in his logic. He says all Priest does is attack him from behind. He tells Priest that bad things will happen.

Byron Saxton talks to Braun Strowman backstage. Strowman says he's sick of Jacob Fatu being in his business and he'll end that today. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga come up to Strowman and tell him he's finished. LA Knight comes by and tells Strowman to keep his eyes on the prize and not worry about Sikoa and Tonga. Tonga tells Knight to worry about him - yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah...

Match 2: LA Knight -vs- Tama Tonga w/Solo Sikoa

We get the bell and Knight starts with punches on Tonga. Knight takes down Tonga with an elbow and Tonga drop kicks Knight. Knight fires back with a suplex on Tonga and Tonga throws Knight into the turnbuckle. Tonga hits Knight with a back body drop and covers for a two count. Knight hits Tonga with a big boot and slams him into all four turnbuckles and starts to deliver boots to Tonga followed by a hip check. Tonga rolls out of the ring and Knight slams his head into the announce desk and throws Tonga back in the ring. Sikoa distracts Knight allowing Tonga to hit Knight off the apron sending him crashing into the announce desk and we get a commercial break.

We're back and Tonga has Knight in a headlock in the middle of the ring. Knight punches out of the hold and takes down Tonga with a shoulder check and sunset flips him into a two count pin attempt. Tonga takes down Knight and suplexes him and covers Knight for a two count. Tonga punches Knight and climbs the turnbuckle and tries for an elbow on Knight but Knight rolls out of the way. Knight comes back with punches on Tonga and clotheslines him down. Knight connects with a neckbreaker and powerslam on Tonga. Knight drops an elbow on Tonga and goes for a the BFT but Sikoa distracts Knight. Tonga rolls him up for a near fall and Knight hits The BFT and gets the win.

Winner: LA Knight

Paul Heyman waits for Roman Reigns and Byron Saxton approaches him and asks Heyman if Punk has given him any clues. Heyman says no but tells everyone regardless of the favour, the answer is yes. A car pulls up and Seth Rollins comes out instead of Roman Reigns. Rollins tells Heyman that he looks like he's had a horrible week and tells Heyman he's had a great week. He tells Heyman he's formulated a plan and says this favour Punk is owed has put Heyman in a hole. Rollins says he wants to be present when they find out what this favour is.

Charlotte Flair makes her way down to the ring first followed by Tiffany Stratton. Wade Barrett will be officiating this in ring interview with them women. Barrett says he's here to moderate due to how heated all their past encounters have been and introduces Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair. Flair is boo'd and she says this is power and Stratton asks what time is it, and the crowd responds with Tiffy Time. Flair is asked if she still feels Stratton is the best opponent for her. Flair says she made the right choice because she wants to show the world there is no comparison. Stratton tells Flair her biggest opponent is the fans and that's a battle she won't win. Stratton tells Flair she'll always come second to her dad, Ric Flair and come WrestleMania she'll come second to Stratton. Flair is getting massive boos and is unable to get the rest of her promo in. Flair asks Chicago what they'd like her to say. Flair tells Stratton she can have the last word. Stratton tells Flair when Flair was 25yrs old she was sitting in her dad's basement wanting to be a pro volleyball player and at 25yrs old Stratton is walking into WrestleMania as the Women's Champion. Flair makes fun of Stratton's voice and Stratton calls Flair a nepo-baby. Stratton tells Flair that after WrestleMania she will be the same as she is outside the ring, alone and then pokes fun at Flair's three failed marriages and leaves.

Nick Aldis is backstage and makes an announcement that there will be a Women's Tag Team Gauntlet Match to determine the challengers for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania. This Gauntlet match will include tag teams from RAW and SmackDown.

The Street Profits make their way out to the front row to watch the upcoming match.

Match 3 - WWE Tag Team Championship No 1. Contenders Match: DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) -vs- Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Sabin and Gargano start off the bout. They lock up and trade arm bar holds until Gargano is arm dragged a few times and Ciampa is tagged in. Shelley is tagged in and Ciampa is double teamed. Gargano tries to help and they're both beaten up by Shelley and Sabin. Shelley punches Ciampa in the corner and then clotheslines him out of the ring. Shelley chases Ciampa around the ring and Gargano is tagged in and he hits a slingshot spear on Shelley and we get a commercial.

Back on SmackDown, Shelley takes down Ciampa and tags in Sabin who splashes on both Ciampa and Gargano. Sabin kicks both DIY members and hits a tornado DDT on Ciampa. Sabin hits a suicide dive on DIY and back in the ring Shelley and Sabin beat on Ciampa. Shelley covers Ciampa for a near fall. Gargano trips up Sabin on the turnbuckles and Sabin pulls off the turnbuckle pad as he falls down. Sabin rolls up Ciampa for a near fall and Ciampa hits a powerbomb/backstabber move and covers for two. Gargano is tagged in and they double team Sabin and Shelley breaks the pin. Shelley is sent out of the ring and Ciampa is tagged back in. Sabin and Shelley takes out Gargano and kick Ciampa in the face. Shelley is taken out and Ciampa rolls up Sabin and uses the ropes but the ref sees it. Ciampa is slammed into the exposed turnbuckle and covered for the win.

Winners: Motor City Machine Guns

The Miz and Carmelo Hayes walk by Pretty Deadly and make fun of them for losing and call them jokes. Pretty Deadly tells The Miz a joke and rattle of Marine titles. They talk about The Miz having lots of partners and say he's now with a new young model, like Leonardo DiCaprio. The go back and forth and The Miz tells Pretty Deadly that he and Hayes are "AweeeesHIM".

Match 4: B-Fab -vs- Naomi

As Naomi is making her entrance, Jade Cargill attacks her before she can even make it down to the ring. Officials break up the scrap and Naomi gets in the ring. The bell rings and B-Fab attacks Naomi and takes her down with clotheslines. B-Fab slams Naomi's head into the turnbuckle and kicks down Naomi and covers for a two count. B-Fab mounts Naomi and punches her out. B-Fab slams down Naomi and covers for a near fall. Naomi now gets in some punches on B-Fab who is caught up on the ropes. Naomi hits a modified lung blower/code breaker and pins B-Fab for the win.

Winner: Naomi

After the match, Naomi gets on the mic and calls out Jade Cargill and says she's still standing. Cargill comes out of the crowd and kicks Naomi and goes to hit her with Jaded but security runs down to break them up. Cargill attacks security and Nick Aldis comes out and says Naomi will face Cargill at WrestleMania.

Damian Priest responds to Drew McIntyre via video package. Priest tells McIntyre that McIntyre screwed himself, but he's the villain? He tells McIntyre that he's a junkie and plays the victim every week. Priest says there's no need to paint him as the villain in McIntyre's story because he is McIntyre's villain and to stop playing the victim and become his victim.

Nick Aldis is in the ring and says there is a fine line between wrestlers coming back and finding out you'll never come back again. He then calls out Kevin Owens. A somber Owens makes his way down to the ring and gets a mic. Owens says he's been doing this for 25 years and he gave all he had every time he's stepped foot in the ring. He says the last 25 years have made his dreams come true but there's a price to pay and that's the toll it takes on their bodies. He says for the last four months he's been dealing with a serious neck injury and this week he found out he'll need neck surgery. He says he's thankful that he was able to come out and tell everyone as he doesn't know when he'll be back if at all. He says the last few years he's learned not to taking anything for granted and he will never take this for granted. He thanks everyone and says he's sorry. As Owens is leaving Randy Orton comes out. They lock eyes and stare at each other as Orton makes his way into the ring. Owens leaves and Aldis is left in the ring with Orton. Aldis tells Orton that he won't be competing at WrestleMania. Orton RKO's Nick Aldis.

Match 5 - Last Man Standing WWE United States Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Jacob Fatu -vs- Braun Strowman

Fatu runs out of the ring as Strowman is making his way to the ring and the battle starts. Strowman throws Fatu into the barricades and chops him. Back in the ring, Fatu superkicks Strowman and then clotheslines him. Fatu climbs the ropes but Strowman pulls him down and tries to powerslam him. Fatu superkicks Strowman and hits an elbow and then hits his jump up moonsault and then moonsaults again onto Strowman but Strowman is able to roll out of the ring at a nine count and we cut to commercial.

Back to SmackDown, Fatu superkicks Strowman and throws him back in the ring. Fatu connects with some headbutts but runs into a Spinebuster by Strowman. Strowman pulls out a table and puts it in the ring and punches Fatu. Strowman sets up the table against the turnbuckles. Strowman boots down Fatu and Strowman is sent over the ropes outside the ring. Fatu flies through the ropes and spears Strowman sending him crashing over the announce desk. Fatu sends Strowman into the ringpost outside the ring and goes to spear Strowman through the barricades but Strowman smokes him with a chair. Strowman runs around the ring and hits the Strowman Express on Fatu sending them both through the barricades into the time keeper's area and we get another commercial.

We return to SmackDown and the action has spilled out to the crowd. Strowman stalks Fatu with a chair and keeps clobbering him with the chair. Strowman pulls Fatu onto an equipment crate and suplexes Fatu through some tables. Strowman limps around the ring, and Fatu is having trouble getting on his feet. Both men get back in the ring, and Fatu hits a running hip attack on Strowman sending Strowman through the table he had set up earlier. The ref counts to ten, and Fatu is able to get to his feet before the ten count winning the match.

Winner: Jacob Fatu

Paul Heyman is backstage waiting for Roman Reigns. Byron Saxton asks him when Reigns will arrive and Heyman tells him any minute and continues to wait.

After a commercial break, Roman Reigns shows up and walks past Paul Heyman, ignoring him, and makes his way to the ring as Heyman trails behind him. Reigns heads straight to the ring and doesn't pose or anything and gets in the ring and asks to be acknowledged. Reigns asks Heyman if he's here and Heyman says he is. Reigns asks Heyman if Punk is still talking about this "favour", and Heyman says he is. Reigns asks Heyman if he should share a secret with Chicago, and Heyman says yes. Reigns says CM Punk wouldn't be back in the WWE if it wasn't for him. CM Punk wouldn't be in the main event at WrestleMania if it wasn't for him. He tells Chicago that they're good people for being behind CM Punk because he's from Chicago. Reigns says it wasn't until Punk was introduced to Reigns that he became a WrestleMania main eventer even though Punk has battled a lot of legend and stars. Reigns calls out Punk to hear about this favour. Seth Rollins' music hits and he makes his way out to the ring. Rollins galivants around the ring and smacks Heyman's butt and addresses Chicago. Rollins says he wouldn't have missed this for the world. He says he doesn't know what the favour is but he feels this favour will knock socks off. He tells Reigns that he lives in a different reality and when he comes to actual reality it kicks him in the ass. Rollins tells Reigns he is underestimating CM Punk and that Punk just doesn't go away if you ignore him. Rollins says now his reality is that he has to deal with Punk and Reigns at WrestleMania. Rollins says you either suffer and get left behind or you adapt and control reality. Reigns says the reality is, is that Rollins is untrustworthy and is not a loyal person. Reigns says the reality is that he made a promise to Heyman and that's why Punk is in the main event because he doesn't break his promises. Rollins says there is one thing missing here and waits for Punk. CM Punk's music hits and he makes his way out to the ring. Punk tells Reigns, Heyman and Rollins that this is about friendships and promises made and kept and loyalty. Punk tells Heyman that years ago Heyman was told to fire Punk and he didn't and that Heyman predicted this. He talks about Heyman having his back and he's going to force Reigns out of his comfort zone and the favour is at WrestleMania, Paul Heyman will be in his corner and not Roman Reigns' corner. Reigns starts laughing and tells Punk that Heyman loves him and needs him. Reigns says even if he allowed it, Heyman wouldn't go for this. Reigns asks Heyman to let Punk down easy with his response. Heyman doesn't respond and Reigns looks at him in disbelief and asks Heyman if he's crying. Reigns tells Heyman to wipe his tears and tell Punk no. Reigns tells Heyman he took Heyman in and made him relevant and to tell Punk no. Heyman wipes his tears and Reigns tells Heyman he gets one more opportunity and tell Punk no. Heyman says "No, my tribal chief, I can't do that." Rollins starts laughing and Reigns walks Heyman to the corner and Punk attacks Reigns from behind and hits GTS on Reigns as Heyman cries on the apron. Rollins leaves and Punk celebrates in the ring.