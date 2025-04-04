Cody Rhodes Discusses What Could Be Next for The Rock in WWE

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Cody Rhodes, the current WWE Champion, recently made an appearance on ESPN’s Pardon My Take where he spoke candidly about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s potential future in the ring.

“I think he has two matches he has to do. I’m not putting any pressure on anyone, but I’d love to see if him and his cousin Roman Reigns ever have this encounter. Maybe it’s the greatest match we never get, just because of timing or whatever it may be. And I think we need to finish our own story with him and myself,” Rhodes stated, expressing his hopes for what could be major marquee matches involving The Rock.

Rhodes also addressed his longstanding tension with fellow WWE icon John Cena, opening up about a philosophical divide between the two when it comes to authenticity.

“One of the big disagreements John Cena and I have had—and we’ve had this disagreement behind the scenes, backstage and right in front of the camera—is that he feels I’m not authentic enough, or at least not as authentic as he was. At this point, I’m pretty confident in who I am and what I’ve proven. I feel like I’ve got a proven track record.”

Rhodes continues to cement himself as a key voice in WWE’s present and future, with his remarks only fueling speculation around potential dream matches that fans have longed to see.