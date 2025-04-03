AEW Loads Up Collision With Five Matches Ahead of Dynasty

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW has confirmed five matches for this Saturday’s Collision, the final episode before the Dynasty pay-per-view.

Ahead of their AEW Trios Championship clash at Dynasty, PAC will face Cash Wheeler in singles action. Wheeler, along with Dax Harwood and Cope, is set to challenge PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta at Sunday’s event.

Mike Bailey will go one-on-one with Dralistico on Collision just before challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW International Title at Dynasty. Ricochet, who will also be part of the triple threat title match on Sunday, will join commentary for this one.

Mercedes Mone returns to tag team competition for the first time since May 2022, teaming with Harley Cameron to face Athena and Julia Hart. Mone is set to battle Hart in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament at Dynasty, while Athena faces Cameron in a first-round match later.

Also announced, Tomohiro Ishii and Powerhouse Hobbs take on Don Callis Family members Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher in tag action.

CRU’s Action Andretti and Lio Rush are also scheduled to face Top Flight’s Darius and Dante Martin.

Collision is being taped Wednesday in Peoria, Illinois.

Announced Lineup for Saturday’s AEW Collision (April 5):