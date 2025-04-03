WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Loads Up Collision With Five Matches Ahead of Dynasty

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 03, 2025

AEW has confirmed five matches for this Saturday’s Collision, the final episode before the Dynasty pay-per-view.

Ahead of their AEW Trios Championship clash at Dynasty, PAC will face Cash Wheeler in singles action. Wheeler, along with Dax Harwood and Cope, is set to challenge PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta at Sunday’s event.

Mike Bailey will go one-on-one with Dralistico on Collision just before challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW International Title at Dynasty. Ricochet, who will also be part of the triple threat title match on Sunday, will join commentary for this one.

Mercedes Mone returns to tag team competition for the first time since May 2022, teaming with Harley Cameron to face Athena and Julia Hart. Mone is set to battle Hart in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament at Dynasty, while Athena faces Cameron in a first-round match later.

Also announced, Tomohiro Ishii and Powerhouse Hobbs take on Don Callis Family members Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher in tag action.

CRU’s Action Andretti and Lio Rush are also scheduled to face Top Flight’s Darius and Dante Martin.

Collision is being taped Wednesday in Peoria, Illinois.

Announced Lineup for Saturday’s AEW Collision (April 5):

  • PAC vs. Cash Wheeler

  • Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico (Ricochet on commentary)

  • Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Athena & Julia Hart

  • Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Powerhouse Hobbs

  • CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti) vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin)


