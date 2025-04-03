WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Booker T Defends Reputation After Harsh Accusations from VladTV

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 03, 2025

Booker T Defends Reputation After Harsh Accusations from VladTV

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently claimed that he turned down an interview offer from VladTV, citing concerns over being "exploited." During a recent episode of his podcast, Booker T stated:

“I had an offer to be on Vlad TV before as well and I turned it down. They called me back and they offered me money to go on Vlad TV and I turned it down because I was not going to go on Vlad TV and be exploited.”

Following these comments, VladTV responded with a sharp rebuttal, accusing Booker T of lying about the situation. VladTV shared screenshots from what they claimed was a conversation with Booker and posted a message on Twitter/X that read:

“When Booker T isn’t making up lies about refusing to do VladTV interviews, he’s hanging out with his registered sex offender friend Chasyn Rance. Chasyn was convicted of lewd and lascivious sexual battery with a victim who was 12-15 years old at the time.”

In response to the post, Booker T issued a statement addressing the serious accusations:

“I’ve been a guest trainer at hundreds of wrestling schools over the years, helping to teach and mentor up-and-coming talent. I don’t conduct background checks on every trainer or individual I’ve crossed paths with or taken photos with along the way.

This feels like a clear attempt to falsely associate me with something I have 100% nothing to do with and absolutely no knowledge of!

Any student who’s trained with me can vouch for the kind of coach, mentor, and person I am. My record speaks for itself.”


#wwe #booker t #vladtv #chasyn rance

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π