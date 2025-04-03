Booker T Defends Reputation After Harsh Accusations from VladTV

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently claimed that he turned down an interview offer from VladTV, citing concerns over being "exploited." During a recent episode of his podcast, Booker T stated:

“I had an offer to be on Vlad TV before as well and I turned it down. They called me back and they offered me money to go on Vlad TV and I turned it down because I was not going to go on Vlad TV and be exploited.”

Following these comments, VladTV responded with a sharp rebuttal, accusing Booker T of lying about the situation. VladTV shared screenshots from what they claimed was a conversation with Booker and posted a message on Twitter/X that read:

“When Booker T isn’t making up lies about refusing to do VladTV interviews, he’s hanging out with his registered sex offender friend Chasyn Rance. Chasyn was convicted of lewd and lascivious sexual battery with a victim who was 12-15 years old at the time.”

In response to the post, Booker T issued a statement addressing the serious accusations:

“I’ve been a guest trainer at hundreds of wrestling schools over the years, helping to teach and mentor up-and-coming talent. I don’t conduct background checks on every trainer or individual I’ve crossed paths with or taken photos with along the way.

This feels like a clear attempt to falsely associate me with something I have 100% nothing to do with and absolutely no knowledge of!

Any student who’s trained with me can vouch for the kind of coach, mentor, and person I am. My record speaks for itself.”

When Booker T isn't making up lies about refusing to do VladTV interviews, he's hanging out with his registered sex offender friend Chasyn Rance. Chasyn was convicted of lewd and lascivious sexual battery with a victim who was 12-15 years old at the time. pic.twitter.com/94NeqGocSJ — DJ Vlad (@djvlad) April 2, 2025