Samoa Joe Returns as Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal Season 2

Former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe is stepping back into the twisted world of destruction and chaos as the menacing killer clown Sweet Tooth in the upcoming second season of Twisted Metal, set to release this summer.

Joe gave fans a glimpse of what to expect by sharing a new look at his character on social media earlier today, posting a cryptic yet on-brand message:

“Keep an eye out for the new season of Twisted Metal this summer ☀️🤡🔪🌍,” Joe said in a post.

The image he shared features a chilling close-up of Sweet Tooth, whose disturbing clown eyes appear to have seen better days—only adding to the terrifying aura of the character.

The Twisted Metal series, streaming on Peacock, is based on the iconic PlayStation video game franchise of the same name. Alongside Samoa Joe, the show features a star-studded cast that includes Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and several others.

A teaser trailer for season 2 has also been released, giving fans an early taste of the carnage to come.