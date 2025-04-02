WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mercedes Mone vs. Athena Match in the Works for AEW 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 02, 2025

A long-awaited showdown between Mercedes Mone and Athena looks increasingly likely, with backstage discussions suggesting the match is firmly in AEW’s plans for 2025. While AEW Dynasty has been floated as a potential stage for the encounter, nothing has been officially confirmed.

Momentum for the bout intensified following a heated face-off between Mone and Athena during a recent AEW broadcast, fueling fan speculation about an impending clash. Although many believed the match would be saved for AEW All In: Texas—especially with Athena’s strong connection to the region—sources have indicated that AEW is weighing other creative directions for the Texas event.

The inclusion of both competitors in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament appears to be part of a calculated narrative strategy, laying the groundwork for their eventual confrontation. With plans seemingly in motion, anticipation continues to build as fans await confirmation on when and where this explosive encounter will finally take place.

