Isla Dawn Books First Post-WWE Match at Northeast Wrestling

Isla Dawn is preparing to make her long-awaited in-ring return, marking the official start of her post-WWE era.

Less than two months after being released by WWE, Dawn has been confirmed for her first match since leaving the company. She will appear at Northeast Wrestling’s ‘Wrestling Under The Stars’ event on Saturday, July 19, set to take place at Eastwood Field in Niles, Ohio.

The announcement was made by ATD Promotions and signals a major return to the independent wrestling scene for the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. While her opponent for the night has not yet been named, the buzz around Dawn’s comeback is already intensifying.

This development follows a cryptic and emotional video Dawn posted on Instagram, in which she reflected on shedding her former WWE identity and hinted at an entirely new direction. “The White Witch is gone. The Unholy Enchantress, buried in the grave,” she said. “A two-time tag team champion—ashes in an urn. But do not grieve for me. Isla Dawn is not dead yet.”

In the same message, she opened up about the emotional toll of her final months in WWE, saying, “Did I deserve it? No. But I did need it. I was bleeding out. This was pressure. I was crashing. And this—this is what revived me. My heart stopped on the table, but someone down there sent me back up, knowing it was not quite my time.”

Dawn’s WWE tenure began in 2018 when she entered the Mae Young Classic. She made her mark in NXT UK, eventually transitioning to NXT and later the main roster, where she teamed with Alba Fyre to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.