Chelsea Green Defends LGBTQ+ Support After Online Criticism From Val Venis

Chelsea Green, the current WWE Women's United States Champion, recently took to Twitter/X to acknowledge International Transgender Day of Visibility. Her post, which showed support for the LGBTQ+ community, sparked a wave of both praise and criticism from users online. Among those who voiced disapproval was former WWE star Val Venis, also known as Sean Morley.

Venis took to Twitter/X to express his frustration over being labeled “hateful” by Green. In his post, he criticized what he sees as a broader issue in today’s culture—the expectation for people to unquestioningly adopt the political views of celebrities. He wrote:

“🚨📢 Professional wrestlers are entertainers, first and foremost. However, when entertainers step beyond their role in the entertainment industry to engage in political discourse, it highlights a troubling cultural trend: the expectation that everyday people should blindly align with the political stances of boobtube celebrities without any due process scrutiny. Even more concerning is the tendency to vilify dissenters with labels like ‘transphobic,’ or ‘bigot,’ or as @ImChelseaGreen called me, ‘hateful.’ This uncritical idolization of celebrity opinions is not just irrational; it takes a nuke to the foundation of any meaningful dialogue and critical thinking. My political positions are always open for scrutiny. Republicans regularly challenge my positions, libertarians challenge my positions, and even anarchists challenge my positions. Leftists however do not challenge my positions. They instantly throw the labels of ‘hateful’ ‘bigot’ and ‘anything phobic’ at the reputations of anyone who dare challenge their insane positions.”

After continued tagging and public commentary from Venis, Chelsea Green finally addressed the situation directly. In her response, she clarified her intentions and reaffirmed her stance as an ally:

“Val, I’ve been holding back from responding with the same level of hostility you’ve shown, but since you keep tagging me, I’ll say this and I won’t be responding again: I’m Canadian—I can’t even vote. So when I speak about human rights, I’m not talking about politics; I’m talking about equality. Although I am sure you would love to take this time to further push your political agenda. I will continue to push for the LGBTQ+ community with my cis privilege. It is the least I can do. End of discussion. ♥️.”