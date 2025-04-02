WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Unveils New Pay-Per-View for All In Texas Week

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 02, 2025

AEW has announced a new pay-per-view during All In Texas week, alongside several TV tapings. After two consecutive years at London's Wembley Stadium, All In will now be held in Arlington, Texas’ Globe Life Field on Saturday, July 12, 2025. This marks AEW’s first stadium show in the U.S., mimicking WWE's WrestleMania with a full week of festivities leading up to the event.

Confirmed through Twitter, AEW shared the schedule for All In Texas week, which includes a newly announced ROH PPV, TV tapings, and a two-day Starrcast event:

  • Wednesday, July 9 – AEW Dynamite – Curtis Culwell Center, Garland, TX
  • Thursday, July 10 – AEW Collision – Curtis Culwell Center, Garland, TX
  • Friday, July 11 & Saturday, July 12 – Starrcast – Sheraton Arlington, Arlington, TX
  • Friday, July 11 – ROH: Death Before Dishonor – Esports Stadium, Arlington, TX
  • Saturday, July 12 – AEW All In Texas – Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Currently, ROH Death Before Dishonor will be the brand’s second PPV of the year, with Supercard of Honor set for May 2, 2025, in Atlantic City. AEW has two more PPV events before All In Texas: Dynasty on Sunday, April 6, and Double or Nothing on Sunday, May 25.


