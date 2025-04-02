WWE 2K Series Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A major update has surfaced regarding the future of the WWE 2K series on Nintendo platforms, just ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2's highly anticipated launch.

In a landmark online Direct presentation, Nintendo officially unveiled the successor to its massively successful Switch console. The event primarily showcased the new system’s hardware, fresh features, and upcoming titles from Nintendo’s own studios. However, it was also a significant moment for third-party publishers, several of whom used the platform to announce their plans for the Switch 2.

Among the announcements, EA Sports revealed that both EA FC and Madden NFL would be available on the new console. Not to be outdone, 2K confirmed that its major sports franchises — including NBA 2K and WWE 2K — are also headed to the Nintendo Switch 2.

While 2K has not yet provided specific details about which installment of WWE 2K will be making its way to the system, or when it will be released, the confirmation alone is notable. It marks the return of the mainline WWE 2K series to Nintendo hardware after an eight-year hiatus.

Although WWE 2K Battlegrounds was released for the Switch in September 2020, the last core WWE 2K title to hit a Nintendo console was WWE 2K18, which launched on the Switch in October 2017.

The latest title in the series, WWE 2K25, was released globally on March 14 and is currently available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

As announced during the Direct, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be officially launching worldwide on June 5, 2025.

We will continue to share updates as more information is made available.