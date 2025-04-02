Chelsea Green Reveals She Was Initially Set to Win WWE Women's US Title at Survivor Series

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Chelsea Green disclosed that her victory for the Women's US title was originally scheduled for Survivor Series in Vancouver. At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024, she won her first singles title by defeating Michin in the finals of the WWE Women's US Title tournament.

In an interview with Click And Tell, Chelsea shared that the event was initially set to be in Vancouver, which would have made it a significant career moment, allowing her to have friends and family present. However, when the location changed to Long Island, she felt heartbroken, having expected the match to take place in her hometown. Despite this, she found solace in the Long Island venue, as it was her husband’s hometown, allowing her family to participate in the celebration.

“Well, okay, so it was in Long Island, and the best part of it being in Long Island, originally, this is a little tea spilling, originally it was supposed to be in Vancouver. That was obviously going to be I mean, for so many different reasons, the biggest moment of my career. It was already going to be the biggest moment, but to have my friends and family there and for it to be in somewhat of my hometown, close enough to my hometown, like that's unheard of. People don't get those moments. So when it was taken away from me, I was heartbroken. I still had all my friends and family at Survivor Series, but I wasn't on the show. So it was really a moment of just like... Like, how? It put a little bit of a damper on it until I found out it was gonna be in Long Island. That is my husband's hometown. So if it couldn't be in my hometown, at least it's in Long Island, it's with all of my in-laws. Everyone in my family ended up flying there anyway, and it was just like the perfect moment. The crowd was amazing. They were chanting my name the entire time from start to finish. I was able to have all my family come back and take pictures with it. I had Netflix with me. It was just, it was seriously like, it was a moment that a wrestler would dream of.”

Since winning the championship, Green has successfully defended her title multiple times against Michin, even traveling to NXT for a title defense. She also discussed diversity within WWE's Women's division in the same interview.