Who Will Rey Fenix Face First in WWE?

Rey Fenix, a former AEW star, is set to debut in WWE this Friday on SmackDown in Chicago, IL. Speculation about his first opponent has arisen, particularly regarding a cut segment from a recent show. WrestleVotes noted during Sportskeeda.com's Backstage Pass Q&A:

“Don’t know for sure but I can go back to the SmackDown three weeks ago, the one from Italy. Written in the show before the Liv Morgan vs. Jade Cargill match, there was to be a backstage segment with Nick Aldis telling Andrade that there are new talent coming to SmackDown, and he would want him to work with them first. That segment got cut. It was not supposed to be on last week’s show, so I don’t know where it stands. However, that would indicate to me that at least they had plans, at the minimum, for Andrade vs. Rey Fenix. We’ll see if that happens.”

This follows Fenix’s previous match against Andrade on June 22, 2022, during AEW Rampage.