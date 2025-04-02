WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ricky Saints Claims NXT North American Championship

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 02, 2025

Ricky Saints, previously known as Ricky Starks, has become the WWE NXT North American champion after a dramatic match this week. Saints had been interrupted by the reigning champion, Shawn Spears, during an interview with Vic Joseph, where Spears criticized his arrogance and questioned his fit in NXT. The exchange set the stage for their championship clash.

During the match, Saints took out Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance, before returning to finish off Spears with a spear and the Rochambeau. However, his celebration was short-lived. Ethan Page attacked Saints with a Twisting Neckbreaker, asserting his intention to challenge for the title. A potential showdown between Saints and Page at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver could see Shawn Spears thrown into the mix, possibly turning it into a Triple Threat match.


#wwe #nxt #ricky saints

