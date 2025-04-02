Swipe Right Debuts in WWE NXT

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes, known as Swipe Right, made their WWE NXT debut during the April 1 episode. They were scouted as WWE ID prospects months ago and have been featured on the new WWE Evolve show.

During the show, they interrupted a backstage segment involving NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger, hinting at a possible match soon. Vic Joseph noted this could happen as early as next week.

Swipe Right also praised Roxanne Perez, with Baylor commenting: “Man, there is a lot of talent here. I’ll tell you, Roxanne, she’s a prodigy, but she’s also a smokeshow.” Perez was heading to face Kelani Jordan for a chance to qualify for the six-woman ladder match at WWE Stand & Deliver for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Championship, joining Zaria, who qualified earlier by defeating Lash Legend.