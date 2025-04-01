WWE NXT Results - April 1, 2025

Tonight on NXT, Shawn Spears defends his NXT North American Championship against Ricky Saints, Trick Williams calls out NXT Champion Oba Femi and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs on the CW Network at 8/7 C.

Ricky Saints, and The Culling are shown arriving at the arena.

Stephanie Vaquer's music plays and the double champ makes her way to the ring. Ava Raine is in the ring with her and Ava tells the NXT crowd that Vaquer has proven why she's La Primera. Ava says both of her titles need to be defended constantly and that both her and Vaquer have decided to relinquish her North American Title and the winner will be determined in a six way ladder match at Stand and Deliver and the six women competing will be determined by qualifying matches starting tonight. Vaquer says she wants to push the women's division and tonight she's giving up her North American Title under the condition that she gets to pick her opponent for her Women's NXT Title. Jordynne Grace pops by and throws her name in the hat to battle Vaquer for her title. Jaida Parker comes out and says she's still in the title picture and says she was so close to beating Vaquer. Grace tells Parker that she's already had her shot and tells Parker she goes to the back of the line. Parker attacks Grace and Grace sends her outside the ring. Security runs out and Grace throws one of them over the ropes onto everyone outside.

Oba Femi is in the parking lot and says Trick Williams will find out why you don't call out the champ after seeing a video of Williams on social media.

The women's lockerroom watches Ava's news. Some of the women talk about not wanting to take part, and others wanting a shot. An argument ensues.

Match 1 - NXT Women's North American Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Zaria w/Sol Ruca -vs- Lash Legend w/Jakara Jackson

The women lock up at the bell and grapple all over the ring. Legend gets Zaria on the mat and then starts talking smack to Zaria. The women do a test of power and shoulder check each other. Legend hits a suplex and covers Zaria for a two count. Zaria tries to roll up Legend but fails and then delivers a chop to Legend. Legend chops Zaria back and they go back and forth with chops. Zaria hits a Guillotine submission on Legend and Legend powers out and sends Zaria to the apron. Zaria hits a sunset flip and covers for two. Zaria is slammed down and both women miss elbows. Both women start choking each other and Legend is rolled up again for a near fall. Legend boots Zaria out of the ring, Sol Ruca and Jakara Jackson get in each other's faces outside the ring and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Legend has Zaria in a submission hold and Zaria powers out of it and the women slap and chop each other. Legend gets Zaria on her shoulders and puts her in a torture rack. Both women clothesline each other and they're both laid out. The women punch each other while getting on their feet. Zaria unleashes a series of punches and Legend sends her to the mat with a slam. Zaria suplexes Legend and slams into Legend in the corner. Zaria boots Legend and climbs the ropes. Zaria goes for a cross body but is caught and Legend delivers a back breaker on Zaria. Zaria counters a powerbomb with a headscissors. Legend is kicked and suplexed. Legend chokeslams Zaria and covers for a near fall. Legend goes for The Lash Extension but Zaria counters and then spears Legend. Zaria hits a driver on Legend and gets the win.

Winner: Zaria

Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura are watching the action backstage. Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe come by and tell them to stay in their lane and Lee says he's won at Stand and Deliver. Inamura challenges Lee to a match tonight.

Kelani Jordan is backstage with Ava. She tells Ava she has been victorious before and will win again. Roxanne Perez comes by and tells Jordan she'll win. Jordan tells her she won't be a stepping stone for Perez. Ava tells them they're in tonight's second qualifier match.

The D'Angelo Family is at a warehouse talking about the Intel they have on Dark State. Luca Crusafino introduces Dion Lennox and lists off his resume. They then discuss Osiris Griffin and list off his accolades. Cutler James is talked about by Adrianna Rizzo and she talks about what he can do. They all look at Channing Stacks Lorenzo and he introduces Saquon Shugars and tells us about how smart he is and what he can do. Stacks says they need to bring the fight to them, but Tony tells him to trust him and let him handle this. Tony says he'll review everything and be in touch with the rest of the D'Angelo Family.

Hank and Tank talk backstage and are talking to Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly has them dressed up as them in their boleros. Hank and Tank are told to feel being a tag team. No Quarter Catch Crew comes by and tells them they'll get their asses kicked. Hank and Tank take off their boleros and leave.

The Culling appears on NXT Profile where all the members talk to Shawn Spears telling them how Spears' efforts brought them all together.

Match 2: No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights) w/Wren Sinclair & Charlie Dempsey) -vs- Hank & Tank

Borne and Tank start off and they lock up. Borne works on Tank's arm and tags in Heights. Tank is double teamed and Heights gets Tank in a headlock submission. Tank splashes down on Heights in the corner and tags in Hank. Heights is double teamed, Borne runs in and is taken down by Hank & Tank. Hank splashes on Heights and Tank is tagged in. Heights is steam rolled and covered for a near fall. Hank and Tank are using Pretty Deadly's catch phrases. Hank is tagged and Borne is tagged in. Heights is sent outside the ring and Borne clotheslines Hank over the ropes too. Borne punches Hank several times. Heights is tagged in and he clotheslines Hank and covers for a near fall. Heights clotheslines Hank against the ropes a couple times and covers for a two count. Heights places Hank in a headlock submission and Hank powers out of it but is rolled up for two. Tank is now tagged in and he takes down Heights with a clotheslines. Heights is suplexed and then Tank beats on Borne. Tank splashes Borne and hits a shoulder check on Heights. Tank slams down Heights and covers until Borne breaks the pin. Hank disposes of Borne and they go to finish off Heights but Borne interferes. Heights and Borne hit their finisher on Tank for the win.

Winners: No Quarter Catch Crew

Trick Williams walks backstage and heads to the ring to call out Oba Femi.

We come back from a commercial break and Trick Williams walks out to the ring. Williams jumps on the mic and addresses not hearing from Oba Femi after calling him out. Williams says he's the man of NXT regardless of whether Femi is champ or not. He says he lost a brother for this, he's made this and made his spot. He directs his promo to Femi and tells Femi that he is him. Williams talks about people hating him backstage and this calls out Je'Von Evans. Williams tells Evans to not interrupt him and what happened last week is collateral damage. Evans says he finally understands Williams now. He asks Williams when Williams knew it was his time and says last year Trick Williams was where Je'Von Evans is now. Evans tells Williams he wants that number one spot and that unlike Williams he doesn't need to break out of someone's shadow to get that spot. Williams tells Evans that he's in Williams' shadow right now so he's out to lunch. Williams says winning the title and carrying the title are two different things and that he's one of one. Evans tells Williams that he has no idea who he is - he isn't Trick Williams but Carmelo Hayes. Evans says everything Williams is telling him now, Melo told Williams last year. Evans says he's done nothing that no one has done, and that's dropping Oba Femi. Femi comes out and tells Evans to say this to his face and tells Evans that it was a lucky shot. Evans tells Femi he has Femi's number and says he'll jump Femi again to be champion. Williams goes to speak and Femi says it's his time to speak and tells Evans he's a boy with big dreams. Femi says the "now" belongs to him and everyone needs to live in the now. Williams asks Evans to leave and says he doesn't belong here. Ava comes out and says there is only one way to solve this, and she issues a triple threat match at Stand and Deliver. Williams clocks Evans and Femi takes out Williams and the lights go out. Dark State appears in the audience and come out to the ring and all four attack Femi and Evans. Dark State take care of Femi and Evans and Williams then enters the ring and all four men attack Williams and then pose in the ring over a fallen Williams.

Andre Chase is backstage with medical attending to his broken ribs. Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors come by with a wheelchair for him. As they wheel away Chase they encounter Jordynne Grace and Jaida Parker still fighting.

Fraxiom talks to Hank & Tank - Frazer tells Hank & Tank that they're not doing well in the ring. Axiom tells Frazer he wishes they had a friendship like Hank and Tank do. Right Swipe comes up to Fraxiom and challenges them. Roxanne Perez walks by and Right Swipe heads turn and they head out.

Match 3 - NXT Women's North American Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Roxanne Perez -vs- Kelani Jordan

The women lock up and Jordan pushes Perez to the mat. Perez gets Jordan in a leg scissors submission and they back and forth exchanging the submission holds. The women knock each other down several times trying to pin each other and we cut to commercial.

Back on NXT, Perez has Jordan on the mat and is working on her arm. Jordan powers out and armdrags Perez and now works on Perez's arm. Perez smacks Jordan to the mat and slams her down. Jordan slaps Perez and arm drags her and then dropkicks Perez. Perez is out on the apron and Jordan clobbers her on the ropes and covers for a near fall. Perez eye gauges Jordan and sends her into the ring post. Perez stomps on Jordan's arm and continues to deliver some knees to Jordan's arm. Perez chokes Jordan against the ropes and kicks her in the sternum and covers for two. Perez throws Jordan into the turnbuckles again and Jordan returns the favour. Jordan rolls up Perez for a near fall. Perez is rolled up again for a near fall. Perez continues to attack Jordan's arm. Jordan punches Perez and Perez kicks and punches Jordan's left arm. Perez suplexes Jordan and covers for a near fall and we get another commercial.

Back from break, Jordan splashes on Perez and hits a facebuster and covers for two. Jordan lifts Perez and Perez counters and tries for an arm bar but Jordan rolls her up for a one count. Jordan kicks Perez and goes for a split legged Moonsault but misses. Perez hits a cartwheel leg drop and covers Jordan for two. Perez slaps Jordan and Jordan starts punching and slapping Perez. Jordan counters PopRox and hits a basement DDT. Jordan hits the Moonsault and pins Perez.

Winner: Kelani Jordan

Stevie Turner and Robert Stone are with Ava backstage. Turner apologizes for Swipe Right. Stone starts talking about the ladder match and Ava says she's worried about Dark State. She issues a match pitting Oba Femi/Trick William and Je'Von against three members of Dark State.

Sarah Schreiber talks to Ricky Saints. Saints says he'll beat Spears tonight and that the Revolution is televised when he beats Spears.

Zaria and Sol Ruca talk backstage and Zaria tells Ruca she wants Ruca by her side for her match at Stand and Deliver. Kelani Jordan comes by and gloats about beating Roxanne Perez. We learn that Sol Ruca has a qualifying match next week.

Dark State records a video on their phone and they talk about being four men with one goal and how no one knows what they're up to or when they'll strike.

Match 4 - NXT North American Championship Match: Shawn Spears(c) w/The Culling (Niko Vance, Izzi Dame, and Brooks Jensen) -vs- Ricky Saints

Spears runs out of the ring at the bell and Saints jumps out onto Spears. Saints starts beating up Spears outside the ring. Back in the ring, Saints drop kicks Spears and chops him in the corner. Spears rolls out of the ring and Saints jumps off the turnbuckles onto Spears who kicks him. Saints then back body drops Spears outside the ring and then walks on the barricades holding Spears and delivers a double axe handle and we cut to commercial.

Back to the main event of NXT, Spears covers Saints for a two count. Spears delivers some blows to Saints' back. Saints fights back and chops and punches Spears but Saints is whipped into the corner. Spears mounts Saints and punches him several times. Spears slams Saints and climbs to the top rope. Saints catches him on the turnbuckle and punches Spears on the top rope. Saints hits a JackHammer slam off the top rope on Spears. Spears and Saints punch each other in the middle of the ring. Saints chops Spears, followed by a clotheslines and drop kick. Spears counters a tornado DDT and then walks into a spinebuster by Saints. Spears goes outside and Saints hits a tornado DDT outside the ring. Back in the ring, Niko Vance distracts the ref, allowing Izzi Dame to give Spears the belt. Spears smokes Saints with the title and covers and Saints kicks out. Spears drags Saints to his feet and goes for the C4 and Saints counters and hits a C4 on Spears. Saints takes out Jensen and Vance and heads back in the ring and spears Spears. Saints hits Rochambeau on Spears and picks up the win.

Winner and NEW NXT North American Champion: Ricky Saints

After the match, Ethan Page enters the ring and punches Saints. Page stands in the ring, raises Saints' new belt and poses while the show goes off the air.