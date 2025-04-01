Giulia's WWE NXT Hiatus: Update Hints at Possible Injury

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Giulia has not wrestled since losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Roadblock, leading fans to speculate everything from injury to visa issues. But according to Sean Ross Sapp on the Fightful Select Podcast, there may be more clarity behind her absence.

When asked about Giulia’s status following Jordynne Grace’s video showing her backstage at a recent NXT taping, Sapp said, “I have asked half a dozen people in the company about this and they said that Giulia is around, but hasn’t been participating in class and drills since the Stephanie match.” He added, “One person mentioned like a possible ankle thing. I don’t know, I’m working on it, but I’ve heard that she has not been participating in classes.”

Despite being off in-ring duty, Giulia did appear in a segment at an NXT live event on March 22 where she attacked Cora Jade. She remains active in storylines but is not currently training or competing.

WWE has not issued a statement on her condition, but plans for Stand & Deliver have reportedly shifted. The original idea was a triple threat match involving Giulia, Vaquer, and Grace. However, the latest plan seems to favor a Vaquer vs. Grace singles match, with Jaida Parker possibly stepping in if needed.