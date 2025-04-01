Tetsuya Naito Working Without NJPW Contract Amid Schedule Dispute

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tetsuya Naito, one of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s top stars and the leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon, is currently working without a contract. Despite being one-half of the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions alongside Hiromu Takahashi, Naito has not renewed his deal with NJPW, which expired on January 31.

At 43, Naito is looking to slow things down. Speaking to Tokyo Sports, he revealed he has been at odds with NJPW over the number of dates they expect him to work. This dispute has led to a pause in negotiations.

“I am treated as a valuable product,” Naito explained, “but those who have time off can rest or prepare for life after wrestling. Those constantly working cannot, and their bodies wear down.” He noted that NJPW did not fully accept his concerns and added, “I still have doubts this year, so I am holding off… I cannot decide to keep going unless my mind is clear.”

Naito admitted he has not made any decisions regarding retirement but acknowledged the clock is ticking. “When I was younger, I thought I would retire by 40. I feel my time is limited. Rather than stay unhappy, I might be better off doing things my way.”

For now, Naito is undecided about committing to another year with the promotion he joined back in 2004. “I feel comfortable saying what I need to say. If I feel like I want to continue, I will sign. If I doubt it, I will not. I want to honor that feeling.”

Although the timing of the Tokyo Sports interview—released on April 1—has caused some fans to wonder if it is an elaborate April Fools’ joke, especially considering Naito’s playful reputation, no clarification has been issued as of now.