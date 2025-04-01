AEW Collision Could Be Moving to a New Night

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

All Elite Wrestling’s Collision may be changing nights, according to Dave Meltzer. The AEW show currently airs on Saturdays, often facing stiff competition from WWE and other events. Meanwhile, Dynamite remains steady on Wednesday nights.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said, “TNT doesn’t want to go against a wrestling show on NBC, understandably so.” He noted that WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event has returned and now airs on NBC, adding further pressure on TNT’s Saturday slot.

With TNT losing NBA rights after this season, Thursdays may become a more appealing option for Collision. “Thursday will draw bigger ratings, it’ll have far less sports competition, WWE doesn’t run on Thursday,” Meltzer explained. “It would make a lot of sense to move Collision to Thursday.”